Butterfly Network Announces Commercial Agreement with Mendaera for Next-Generation Interventional Robotic System Powered by Butterfly's Ultrasound-on-Chip™ Technology

BURLINGTON, Mass. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Butterfly Network, Inc. (“Butterfly”) (NYSE: BFLY), a digital health company transforming care through the power of portable, semiconductor-based ultrasound technology and intuitive software, and Mendaera, a Silicon Valley-based company developing technology to help healthcare providers more easily and confidently perform procedures through the power of medical robotics, today announced an agreement to commercialize a novel robotic system that is Powered by Butterfly’s Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology. Upon commercialization, the deal includes revenue share for every unit sold.
Mendaera’s robotic technology is compatible with Butterfly’s proprietary semiconductor-based ultrasound device and connected via Butterfly’s software development kit – Butterfly Garden™ – creating a system designed to improve precision and consistency for a broad range of image-guided, needle-based interventions. This new category of robotics will increase access to high quality interventional treatment, ultimately aiming to streamline patient care within a healthcare system burdened by workforce shortages and burnout. Both companies anticipate FDA submission of the product by 2025.
“Mendaera’s robotic system is perfectly suited to leverage Butterfly’s proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ by benefiting from the wide array of ultrasonic sensing applications that only our chip can offer,” said Darius Shahida, Chief Strategy Officer of Butterfly Network. “We are excited to welcome the Mendaera team as a Powered by Butterfly partner and believe our joint solution will expand Butterfly’s reach and clinical impact into the interventional space.”
“At Mendaera, we envision a world where high-quality intervention is available at every care facility, for each and every patient encounter. It was a clear choice for us to collaborate with Butterfly on our technology roadmap, given their unique and programmable Ultrasound-on-Chip™ platform and aligned mission to make ultrasonic imaging and intervention ubiquitous,” said Josh DeFonzo, Co-Founder and CEO of Mendaera.
The news follows Mendaera’s August 2023 announcement of securing $24 million in Series A Funding, led by Lux Capital, with participation from Founders Fund, Operator Partners, Allen & Company, and Parade Ventures. Mendaera has also announced completion of the research and design process for this novel robotic system.
About Butterfly Network
Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange through a business combination with Longview Acquisition Corp., Butterfly created the world's first handheld, single probe whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, the Butterfly iQ+. Butterfly's mission is to democratize medical imaging and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity, making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Through its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, Butterfly is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. The Butterfly iQ+ can be purchased today by trained healthcare practitioners in areas including, but not limited to, parts of Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America; to learn more about available countries, visit: butterflynetwork.com/choose-your-country.
About Mendaera
Mendaera’s vision is to digitize clinical judgment and technical expertise making high-quality care available for every patient at every care facility. Its platform combines robotics, real-time imaging, artificial intelligence, and connectivity to enable intervention at scale.