Ionic Mineral Technologies Partners With ANDRITZ on Nano-silicon Mass Production for Electric Vehicles

PROVO, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ionic Mineral Technologies, a pioneering US-based producer of nano-silicon anode powders, has partnered with international technology group ANDRITZ to mass produce critical battery materials for next-generation lithium-ion batteries. The partnership aims to scale Ionic MT’s nano-silicon production methodology to meet the surging demand for battery materials that enable faster-charging, longer-range lithium-ion batteries.

Andre Zeitoun, CEO of Ionic MT, commented, “Our collaboration will set a new standard for sustainability in the battery supply chain and contribute to making the U.S. a leading global producer of critical materials at the scale necessary to support the fast-growing clean energy economy.”

Ionic MT intends to leverage ANDRITZ’s state-of-the-art automation and simulation as well as dewatering, drying and acid regeneration technologies to manufacture Ionisil, a naturally derived nano-silicon anode material for lithium-based batteries that enhances anode capacity up to eightfold and significantly accelerates charging speed. The partnership will transition Ionic MT’s patented nano-silicon production technology into a large-scale, continuous manufacturing process that yields over 20,000 tons of Ionisil per year, enough to supply well over 2.5 million EVs annually.

At the heart of this partnership lies a shared commitment to efficiency and sustainability. The collaboration aims to achieve up to 99% recycling of chemicals used in the Ionisil nano-silicon production process through cutting-edge technologies engineered by ANDRITZ. Alumina and magnesium waste streams from Ionisil production are planned to be converted into value-added by-products, contributing to a circular economy. An ANDRITZ site-wide control system and operational readiness package will ensure consistent product quality while optimizing resources utilization.

“With the electrification of transportation accelerating, the need for a robust and sustainable supply chain of battery materials has never been greater,” said Mark Staton, President and CEO North America at ANDRITZ Inc. “The collaborative effort between Ionic MT and ANDRITZ is a proactive step towards shaping a more sustainable future.”

PRESS RELEASE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD

The press release is available for download at https://ionicmt.com/company/media

Ionic Mineral Technologies

Ionic Mineral Technologies (Ionic MT) is paving the way to an electrified future with critical materials for next-generation batteries. As the only vertically integrated supplier of American-made, naturally derived nano-silicon, Ionic MT provides a sustainably produced and technically superior anode powder, Ionisil™, that reduces EV range and charging anxieties. Together with its automotive and battery manufacturing partners, Ionic MT is building a domestic anode supply chain to grow the clean energy economy. Learn more at www.ionicmt.com.

ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. Sustainability is an integral part of the company’s business strategy and corporate culture. With its extensive portfolio of sustainable products and solutions, ANDRITZ aims to make the greatest possible contribution to a sustainable future and help its customers achieve their sustainability goals. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas – Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro and Separation. Technological leadership and global presence are cornerstones of the group’s strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 30,000 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries.