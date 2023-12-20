International Talent Development Strategy: IIWB and ESSEC Business School Announce Significant Collaboration

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On 18 December 2023, at 16:00 GMT, the International Institute of Well-Being (IIWB) and ESSEC Business School formally established a global strategic partnership in La Défense, Paris. This landmark agreement signifies the commencement of a sustained collaboration dedicated to the advancement of international education, the enhancement of entrepreneurial leadership, and the training of high-calibre talents globally.

The signing ceremony, held at ESSEC's La Défense campus, featured key figures such as Mr. Jérôme Barthélemy, Executive Vice-President and Dean for Post Experience Programs, Mr. Matias Gonano, Director of Marketing and Recruitment, and Caquelin Jing, Project Manager of the elite class.

Representatives from IIWB included Ms. Emily Cheong, Secretary-General, Ms. Grace Shi, Director and Spokesperson, and a team of consultants and assistants.

The visit began with a warm reception for IIWB representatives, Ms. Emily Cheong and Ms. Grace Shi, by Mr. Matias Gonano. The discussions during the visit aimed at fostering mutual understanding between the two organizations.

Mr. Jérôme Barthélemy, articulating ESSEC's global vision, emphasized the institution's commitment to creating a meaningful world led by adept managers capable of reshaping businesses. The collaboration with IIWB is expected to catalyze a global talent exchange and facilitate resource integration.

Ms. Emily Cheong highlighted IIWB's dedication to cultivating a sustainable platform for global talent collaboration across diverse sectors. Ms. Grace Shi emphasized the shared vision of nurturing high-caliber talents with global leadership and professional management competencies.

Following productive dialogues, the formal ratification of the "ESSEC & IIWB" global cooperation agreement took place, solidifying a global strategic alliance.

ESSEC Business School, established in 1907, ranks among the top three business schools in France. With global recognition in marketing, management, international business strategy, and digital marketing, ESSEC maintains alliances with 157 institutions across 42 nations.

Headquartered in Paris, IIWB, founded by Dr. Dazhun Zhang, aims to broaden talent perspectives through international exchanges, influencing spheres such as film festivals, educational programs, trade summits, industrial forums, and tourism resources.

The alliance between IIWB and ESSEC is poised to invigorate the global exchange of high-level talents and establish a diverse international platform. Both entities are committed to mutual learning and collaboration, fostering the growth of international education with passion, professionalism, and positive impact.