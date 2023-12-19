DocGo Expands Mobile Health Services with Santa Cruz County, Arizona Department of Health

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DocGo Inc. (Nasdaq:DCGO), a leading provider of technology-enabled mobile health services, today announced the expansion of its vaccination and public health initiatives in Arizona through a new contract with the Department of Health in Santa Cruz County, Arizona.

Beginning in late November, DocGo now operates a mobile clinic to enhance vaccine accessibility in a rural area with limited access to medical resources. Santa Cruz County is designated as a medically underserved area by the Arizona Department of Health Services. This new Santa Cruz clinic expands vaccination access in the county.

“By expanding our partnership with the Department of Health in Santa Cruz County, we are not only bringing crucial medical services directly to residents, but also addressing the pressing issue of primary healthcare shortages in rural communities,” said Lee Bienstock, CEO of DocGo. “This initiative is another step in the right direction as we empower communities and make healthcare a tangible reality for every individual, as we work to bridge the healthcare gap in Santa Cruz County.”

While rural communities only account for 14 percent of the U.S. population, rural communities represent nearly two-thirds of primary healthcare shortage areas. According to University of Arizona Center for Rural Health, the state currently has a shortage of 560 primary care physicians – particularly affecting Arizona’s rural counties.

DocGo previously offered flu and COVID vaccines in mobile clinics with Santa Cruz County Health Department, as well as with the Maricopa County Health Department and the state of Arizona Department of Health. The new clinic is equipped to provide a broader range of vaccines, including Varicella (Chickenpox), MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella), DTap (Diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis), Tdap, Hib, Hep A, Hep B, HPV, Influenza, Meningococcal, IPV (Polio), Rotavirus, Pneumococcal, Tetanus, COVID.

The clinic launched on November 20, 2023 and operates four days a week, eight hours a day at the County Health Department Office, which is located at 275 Rio Rico Dr., Rio Rico Arizona 85648.

