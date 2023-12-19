Super Trainer Shaun T Brings New 12-Week Weightlifting Program to BODi; Launches “DIG DEEPER,” to Achieve Incredible Body Recomposition Transformation

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) (“BODi” or the “Company”), a leading subscription health and fitness company, announced today the debut of a comprehensive weightlifting program from Super Trainer Shaun T, called “DIG DEEPER.” The program is now available for purchase at DigDeeperFitnessProgram.com, and the free Sample Workout is available at BODiPreviews.com.

WHAT IS ‘DIG DEEPER’

Shaun T has a legacy of high-intensity cardio training but changed his body and his mindset when he challenged himself with weightlifting to rehabilitate a shoulder injury in 2022. The visible results were stunning. But how he felt was so life-changing, he decided to share his step-by-step process in a new 12-week program - for everybody who wants to achieve strength, weight loss, muscle definition, and total control of their own well-being. He developed DIG DEEPER, the ultimate lifting program featuring low-impact moves and intensive strength training, with one day a week of (optional) moderate cardio – all aimed to achieve an incredible body recomposition.

Body composition is the ratio of lean muscle to fat. With DIG DEEPER and body recomposition, you’ll gain muscle and lose fat simultaneously, leading to a leaner, stronger, healthier and more powerful body. Through DIG DEEPER, participants will work on building strength by methodically targeting muscle groups for high efficiency results.

PROGRAM DETAILS

Shaun T will take participants through three (3) four-week Collections of workouts, using a variety of proven lifting techniques that Shaun used in his own training to achieve his transformation and prepare for his first-ever bodybuilding competition. No matter their goal, users will challenge themselves and build strength by choosing heavier weights, gradually bumping up intensity, and targeting every muscle group to help reach peak physical and mental strength. Workouts are five to six days a week, 30-50 minutes a day, with one day of low-impact steady state cardio. Additionally, Shaun T will train users in proper form, teaching how muscles are impacted and connected to each move to get mind blowing results.

The Collections are named: “Dynamic Circuits,” “Sculpt & Define” and “The Build.” There is also a “No Excuses” Collection of under-25-minute workouts for participants to use if they are short on time. Participants can choose to follow the recommended ‘ultimate body recomposition’ 12-week calendar or use the Collections independently. With low-impact cardio and a focus on strength-training, users can reshape their bodies in a way high-impact cardio and HIIT cannot – all while allowing days for moderate activity and rest.

COMMENTARY FROM LEADERSHIP

“When we saw the change in Shaun’s physique, we knew we had to package his system for his fans,” said Carl Daikeler, Co-founder and CEO of BODi. “And when we saw the wild transformations our test group achieved in 12 weeks, we knew we had lightning in a bottle. In the tradition of P90X, INSANITY, Body Beast and LIIFT4, DIG DEEPER is going to be an absolute blockbuster.”

“DIG DEEPER is the first time I’ve built a program based on my own personal transformation,” said Shaun T. “After struggling through shoulder surgery, my physical therapy inspired me to learn more about how my body works and how to make it stronger to get the results I needed. With DIG DEEPER, I am not just teaching you what I’ve learned, but lifting with you. This program is my “Shaun T 2.0” program, my new plan to increase muscle mass, improve my mobility, balance my physique and lower my body fat – all of which you can experience too. Over DIG DEEPER’s 12-week program, your focus and commitment will change the way you look and change the way you feel. You will want to return to these workouts again and again to keep pushing your limits and achieve greatness.”

PURCHASE DETAILS

DIG DEEPER is available for purchase now at DigDeeperFitnessProgram.com with a BODi or BOD membership. With a subscription to the BODi digital platform, members gain access to over 120 structured fitness, nutrition, and positive mindset programs from Super Trainers Shaun T, Autumn Calabrese, Joel Freeman, Megan Davies and more.

About BODi and The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Originally known as Beachbody, BODi has been innovating structured step-by-step home fitness and nutrition programs for 25 years such as P90X, Insanity, and 21-Day Fix, plus the first premium superfood nutrition supplement, Shakeology. Since its inception in 1999 BODi has helped over 30 million customers pursue extraordinary life-changing results. The BODi community represents millions of people helping each other stay accountable to goals of healthy weight loss, improved strength and energy, and resilient mental and physical well-being. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

