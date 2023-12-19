Kiana Analytics Selected by Chevron Technology Ventures for Catalyst Program

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kiana Analytics, a leading provider of hardware-agnostic solutions for Connected Worker data analytics in the energy and manufacturing sectors, is pleased to announce its selection for the Chevron Technology Ventures (CTV) Catalyst Program. This collaboration is poised to accelerate Kiana Analytics' progress in developing and implementing its state-of-the-art Industrial IoT Platform, specifically tailored to address crucial safety, security, and productivity concerns within the energy industry.

The CTV Catalyst Program, established in 2017 to advance early-stage companies with technologies beneficial to the energy sector, offers Kiana Analytics a platform to gain insights into key use cases and market requirements, emphasizing the company's expansion into the global market.

Nader Fathi, CEO of Kiana Analytics, expressed enthusiasm about the selection, stating, "We are proud and excited to join the CTV Catalyst program. Chevron's interest underscores the energy industry's commitment to digitization and the enhancement of productivity, safety, and security through cutting-edge Connected Worker technology."

Kiana Analytics’ patented Industrial IoT Platform and Real-Time Location Services (RTLS) for the Connected Worker are tailored for the energy industry to enhance operational efficiency through real-time monitoring and remote control, simultaneously bolstering safety by offering insights into environmental conditions and worker activities. These advancements translate into minimized downtime, optimized resource utilization, and proactive safety measures, ultimately enhancing overall productivity and cost-effectiveness.

About Kiana Analytics:

Kiana's hardware-agnostic platform seamlessly connects and manages various sensors, including WiFi, Bluetooth, UWB, GPS, and cameras. This empowers energy and manufacturing companies to mitigate safety and security risks while improving operational efficiency. Kiana's global clientele includes major corporations in the oil and gas and manufacturing industries. For more information, please visit www.kiana.io.

About Chevron Technology Ventures

Chevron Technology Ventures pursues technologies and new business solutions that have the potential to enhance the way Chevron produces and delivers affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy. For more information, visit www.chevron.com.