Concordia University Chicago Chooses to Expand Its Online Accelerated Degree Offerings in Partnership with Relearnit, Inc.

FLORISSANT, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Relearnit, Inc. (Relearnit) is pleased to expand its longstanding partnership with Concordia University Chicago (CUC) to include accelerated bachelor’s degree programs (ADP) in Healthcare Administration and Sports Management. These programs will complement the existing online degrees supported by Relearnit, including a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology, a Master of Applied Exercise Science and a PhD in Exercise Science.

CUC’s ADP programs are designed with working adults in mind, allowing students to balance competing demands of work, study and family through an online course modality. The ADP bachelor’s degrees also offer benefits such as flexible scheduling, regular access to instructors and online collaboration with classmates.

“Concordia-Chicago really understands the importance of creating high-quality programs tailored to accommodate students’ schedules and responsibilities, whether for traditional students or working adults,” says Bill Lowery, Relearnit President. “We consider it an honor to partner with this exceptional faith-based university, which focuses on guiding its students toward a life of leadership, purpose and integrity.”

“These programs are a perfect complement to the College of Business’ offerings at CUC,” says Dr. Lynn Hunnicutt, Dean of the CUC College of Business. “Our courses are designed and taught by business practitioners and educators and offer students the opportunity to deepen and broaden their learning in ways that will enhance their careers and enrich their lives. We offer an exceptional learning community designed to prepare students to face the challenges of their current roles as well as the issues they will face in future roles. These degrees include courses designed to meet the specific demands of the healthcare and sports industries, while offering the same core courses available in traditional business programs.”

In the U.S. News & World Report rankings released earlier this year, Concordia University Chicago is nationally recognized for its online degree programs, making the lists for Best Online Bachelor’s Programs, Best Online MBA Programs, Best Online Master’s Education Programs, Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans, and Best Online Bachelor’s Business Programs.

For more information about the newly expanded bachelor’s degree programs, as well as other online programs offered through CUC, please visit https://exsci.cuchicago.edu.

About Relearnit, Inc.

Relearnit partners with private, non-profit universities and their faculty to develop degree programs that deliver career success for students and facilitate institutional growth.