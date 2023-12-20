Multiply Labs and Akron Bio Partner to Automate the Use of cGMP-Compliant Liquid Cytokines in Cell Therapy Manufacturing

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Multiply Labs, a robotics company developing industry-leading automated manufacturing systems to produce individualized drugs, and Akron Bio (“Akron”), a leading supplier of critical materials and services for advanced therapies, today announced a non-exclusive partnership focused on automating and standardizing the use of cytokines in cell therapy manufacturing.

Leveraging Multiply Labs' cell therapy robotic cluster, this partnership will enable Akron’s cytokines, starting with cGMP-compliant rHu Interleukin-2 (IL-2), to be automated with the use of robotics. Multiply Labs’ robotic systems will incorporate Akron’s liquid IL-2 into its cell therapy manufacturing workflow in an aseptic manner, precisely formulating and dispensing the right amount for any given process.

“At Akron Bio, we are inspired by the transformative impact that advanced therapies have on patients and families in need, and we are eager to enable greater access to these life-saving treatments,” said Ezequiel Zylberberg, Vice President of Corporate Development at Akron Bio. “Our partnership with Multiply Labs will allow us to integrate Akron’s cGMP materials into cell therapy manufacturing workflows - simplifying delivery and reducing risk to patients.”

Akron and Multiply Labs will partner to integrate Akron’s existing cGMP-compliant cytokines with Multiply Labs’ proprietary adapter system, thereby making these materials compatible with Multiply Labs’ cell therapy robotic clusters. Manufacturers already using Akron’s products will be able to use these automated syringes with their current equipment, without substantially changing their overall process for cell therapy manufacturing.

“We are excited to collaborate with Akron due to their industry leading GMP experience and regulatory competence in the challenging field of manufacturing biological proteins crucial for cell therapy,” said Fred Parietti, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Multiply Labs. “This strategic partnership signifies a fundamental step in our journey to pioneer a fully automated end-to-end process, addressing the critical role of advanced, GMP-proven reagents in cell therapy manufacturing.”

About Multiply Labs

Multiply Labs is a robotics company that provides autonomous manufacturing technology to the pharmaceutical industry. The company develops advanced, cloud-controlled robotic systems that enable the production of individualized drugs at scale. Its customers include some of the largest global organizations in the advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing space. Multiply Labs’ expertise is at the intersection of robotics and biopharma – its team includes mechanical engineers, electrical engineers, computer scientists, software engineers and pharmaceutical scientists. The founding team got in touch because of their shared love of robots at MIT. The company is based in San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.multiplylabs.com.

About Akron Bio

Akron Bio enables the advancement of cell and gene therapies through its portfolio of cytokines and media supplements, as well as its comprehensive suite of manufacturing services, including the production plasmid DNA, precision gene editing tools, and specialized medias. Akron partners with advanced therapy developers, providing them critical materials and services at the scale, level of compliance, and with the regulatory support necessary to drive novel treatments from discovery to commercialization, thereby addressing critical unmet needs in the patient community. For more information, please visit www.akronbiotech.com.