Thomas W. Dortch, Jr. Foundation, Amerigroup Georgia Collaborate to Expand Financial Literacy and Economic Empowerment Educational Programs

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Thomas W. Dortch Jr. Foundation (TWD) today announced a significant investment of $200,000 from Amerigroup Georgia. This investment will advance their mission of supporting and developing a new generation of leaders from underserved and minority communities. Amerigroup’s donation will help to grow and expand TWD’s various educational programs for students, focused on financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and economic empowerment.

“ With the support of community partners like Amerigroup Georgia, we continue to develop programming and educational opportunities that empower young people with the tools, resources, and support they need to make a lasting impact in their own communities,” said the Chairman of the Board, Emmanuel Lewis. “ These programs extend beyond their immediate participants. We are developing leaders that are dedicated to revitalizing, developing, and ensuring the prosperity of their local communities by providing them skills to bring about positive change.”

TWD’s programs feature a mix of interactive lessons, practical activities, and business simulations to ensure students have the knowledge and skills that are essential to informed financial decision-making and entrepreneurship. Continuing the legacy and vision of Founder and Chairman Emeritus Thomas W. Dortch Jr., TWD focuses its programming on personal finance, budgeting, investment strategies, and entrepreneurial opportunities, with the intent that students will use these skills to make a positive impact in their local communities.

“ Financial literacy and overall health are closely connected, influencing mental and physical well-being, relationships, work, and long-term financial stability. Providing financial and economic education can have widespread positive effects on individuals and their communities,” said Mel Lindsey, President, Amerigroup Georgia. “ Amerigroup is proud to support the Thomas W. Dortch, Jr. Foundation’s efforts to make their educational programming available to everyone. This investment reflects our ongoing commitment to address all aspects of the social drivers of health affecting communities’ well-being.”

In 2023 alone, Amerigroup has invested over $5 million across Georgia to support various initiatives, programs, and partnerships that improve the health and well-being of communities throughout the state.

ABOUT THE THOMAS W. DORTCH, JR. FOUNDATION

Founded in 2005, the Thomas W. Dortch Jr. Foundation is dedicated to developing effective leaders from underserved communities that contribute to the revitalization, development, and prosperity of their community. Our vision is to identify, establish, and support effective programs that help people help themselves and those around them lead productive and satisfying lives. Chairman Emeritus and Founder, Thomas W. Dortch, Jr.’s vision has been the cornerstone of our mission. His passion for economic empowerment and financial literacy transformed lives and ignited widespread change. His legacy serves as our guiding light, ensuring that every endeavor echoes his principles and aspirations. For more information, visit: https://twdjrfoundation.org/.

ABOUT AMERIGROUP COMMUNITY CARE OF GEORGIA

Amerigroup Community Care of Georgia helps improve healthcare access and quality for more than 500,000 low-income Georgians by developing innovative care management programs and services. Members are assured care that is not only accessible but also accountable, comprehensive, integrated, and patient-centered. Amerigroup Georgia provides ongoing community relations and outreach to encourage members to become active participants in their health care. Through health education programs, members are empowered to choose and sustain a healthy lifestyle. For more information about Amerigroup Community Care of Georgia, visit www.myamerigroup.com/ga.