Hunt Military Communities Kicks Off Electric Vehicle Charging Pilot Program

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hunt Military Communities (HMC), the country's leading provider of military housing, recently launched a new Electric Vehicle (EV) charging pilot program in partnership with TRO Energy Solutions, Inc. (TROES), a Virginia-based national provider of electric vehicle charging technology. The EV charging pilot program provides military housing residents in select communities with in-home Level-2 EV charging.

This initiative aims to address projections of a significant uptick in EV sales and the growing demand for EV infrastructure. The project aligns with HMC's sustainability goals and the goals set forth by the Office of the Secretary of Defense related to energy resiliency and expanding EV usage on military installations to minimize carbon emissions.

The HMC EV charging program will start with a pilot program, providing Level-2 charging at four military bases in anticipation of rising demand for Level-2 fast-charging from residents in military housing communities. Initial pilot locations include Barksdale Air Force Base (Shreveport, LA), Fort Sam Houston (San Antonio, TX), Joint Base Pearl-Harbor Hickam (Honolulu, HI), and Marine Corps Base Hawaii (Kailua, HI). This contract positions HMC as one of the pioneering military housing operators in the U.S. by offering a comprehensive residential EV charging solution that demonstrates HMC's forward-thinking approach to creating a sustainability-focused infrastructure.

Brian Stann, President, and Chief Executive Officer of HMC, emphasized the growing need for EV chargers among residents, stating, "Resident demand for EV chargers is on the rise, and this initiative with TROES will help deliver an enhanced living experience for our military families while future-proofing our communities. We are committed to ensuring we have the appropriate infrastructure and technology available to meet our residents' needs while also taking steps to ensure the long-term sustainability of our neighborhoods."

Lt Col Stanton Brown, 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron Commander for Barksdale Air Force Base, expressed pride in welcoming the EV program, stating, "We are proud to usher in a new era of sustainability and convenience for our military families, and I am pleased that Hunt Military Communities has selected Barksdale Air Force Base, the oldest Bomb Wing in the world, as one of their pilot locations. The prospect of our military personnel gaining access to high-speed EV charging within their homes is exciting. These EV chargers not only address the evolving needs of our Airmen but also align with our commitment to advancing carbon reduction goals established by the Department of Defense and the state of Louisiana. This initiative reflects our dedication to fostering a modern, forward-thinking community that enhances the quality of life for our Airmen and their families."

TROES echoes this sentiment, with Edward DeVries, CEO, expressing enthusiasm for working with progressive companies like Hunt. "We are pleased to partner with Hunt Military Communities to deliver the convenience and comfort of Level-2 EV charging to their military housing communities and proud to support military personnel and their families with affordable, in-home EV charging to make life easier. We appreciate all the sacrifices military families make in service to our country, and we are honored to support them by keeping their EVs powered up. We applaud these efforts that contribute to energy sustainability."

Residents with EVs will have convenient access to the Level-2 charging ports through the TROES ChargeTime app, which features user-friendly interfaces and streamlined account management through a mobile device. There is no up-front cost to residents for the installation, and TROES offers three monthly subscription package options, allowing residents to select the EV charging plan that best meets their needs.

HMC will evaluate the pilot program into 2024 to determine its feasibility for future rollout in other military housing communities across the U.S.

About Hunt Military Communities

Hunt Military Communities, the largest military housing owner, offers unsurpassed quality and service to more than 165,000 residents in approximately 52,000 homes across the USA on Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Army, and Space Force installations. Hunt does this through its Pillars: excellence, customer commitment, accountability, integrity, and continuous improvement. With a 50-year legacy and a partnership with the Department of Defense, HMC strives to ensure the integrity of our military communities and the families who live there. For more information, visit www.huntmilitarycommunities.com.