KBRA Assigns Ratings to Sagard Senior Lending Partners RN-U LP

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a BBB rating to the Class A Notes, a BBB- rating to the Class B Notes, and a BB- rating to the Class C Notes (together, the “Notes”) issued by Sagard Senior Lending Partners RN-U LP (the “Issuer”, “Borrower”, or “Partnership”). Proceeds of the Notes along with the LP Interests will be used by the Partnership to invest primarily into direct lending assets to middle market companies.

Key Credit Considerations

Asset Coverage: The Class A Notes, Class B Notes, Class C Notes, and LP Interests will be drawn on a pro-rata basis at a ratio of 60%, 10%, 15%, and 15%, respectively, to make investments. As a result, the Notes are expected to have initial loan to values (“LTV”)/asset coverage of 60.0%/166.7%, 70.0%/142.9%, and 85.0%/117.6% for the Class A Notes, Class B Notes, and Class C Notes, respectively.

Rating Sensitivities

Significant Increase in Asset Coverage: A rating upgrade may occur if there is stable Partnership performance and significant de-leveraging of the Notes driven by repayment of the Notes, thereby increasing asset coverage/decreasing LTV.

Investment Fund Debt Rating Determinants

Quantitative Determinants

Asset Quality: KBRA analyzed the assets that currently are in the portfolio and additional assets that were originated by Sagard that would fit the profile for the Partnership’s mandate. Based on this analysis and expectations for future investments, KBRA has estimated the weighted average portfolio asset quality to be equivalent to ‘b-’ credit risk.

Qualitative Factors

Manager Review: Sagard is a multi-strategy alternative asset management firm with more than US$15.7B under management, 125 portfolio companies, and 350 professionals. The Firm has offices in Canada, the United States, Europe and the Middle East.

ESG Considerations

KBRA typically analyzes Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors through the lens of how management teams plan for and manage relevant ESG risks and opportunities. More information on KBRA’s approach to ESG risk management when evaluating funds can be found here . Over the medium-term, funds and other financial institutions will need to prioritize ESG risk management and disclosure with the likelihood of expansions in ESG-related regulation and rising investor focus on ESG issues.

KBRA analyzes many sector- and issuer-specific ESG issues but our analysis is often anchored around three core topics: climate change, with particular focus on greenhouse gas emissions; stakeholder preferences; and cybersecurity. Under environmental, as the effects of climate change evolve and become more severe, issuers are increasingly facing an emerging array of challenges and potential opportunities that can influence financial assets, operations, and capital planning. Under social, the effects of stakeholder preferences on ESG issues can impact the demand for an issuer’s product and services, the strength of its global reputation and branding, its relationship with employees, consumers, regulators, and lawmakers, and, importantly, its cost of and access to capital. Under governance, as issuers continue to become more reliant on technology, cybersecurity planning and information management are necessary for most issuers, regardless of size and industry.

Environmental Factors: Environmental factors have the potential to affect Investment Fund debt ratings, but their relevance can vary depending on the characteristics of the underlying collateral, the structural features of the rated debt, and/or qualitative aspects of the transaction.

Environmental factors have the potential to affect Investment Fund debt ratings, but their relevance can vary depending on the characteristics of the underlying collateral, the structural features of the rated debt, and/or qualitative aspects of the transaction. Social Factors: An analysis of social factors, such as how the issuer aligns its internal policies and procedures with investor expectations and preferences on ESG issues, is often a key part of KBRA’s assessment.

An analysis of social factors, such as how the issuer aligns its internal policies and procedures with investor expectations and preferences on ESG issues, is often a key part of KBRA’s assessment. Governance Factors: Governance is a key component in KBRA’s Investment Fund debt rating methodology. Typical governance analysis includes a manager review and an assessment of the legal framework that may direct a manager’s actions in each individual transaction.

