Atomic Partners with OneSource Virtual to Elevate Direct Deposit Switching and Advance Financial Empowerment for Employees

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atomic is proud to announce its partnership with OneSource Virtual (OSV), a collaboration designed to deliver a simplified and secure direct deposit management solution to millions of American workers. This partnership will enable Atomic to directly connect with OneSource Virtual customers to provide their employees with unparalleled control and flexibility over their financial lives.

OSV, an official Workday partner, has earned its reputation as one of the country’s fastest-growing business process-as-a-service (BPaaS) providers serving over 1,000 customers while processing transactions exceeding $150 billion annually. OSV plays a pivotal role in streamlining administrative challenges linked to payroll, taxes, benefits, and accounts payable for national and regional employers. With the introduction of their digital wallet, myFlexWallet, OneSource Virtual is now able to provide tools and services to improve the financial health and well-being of their customers.

Atomic and OSV working together aligns closely with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's (CFPB) Rule 1033, as it fosters greater financial connectivity and empowers individuals with enhanced control over their direct deposit information. This partnership exemplifies how Atomic leads the industry in transforming it into a more interconnected and secure ecosystem, allowing financial institutions to acquire new account holders and become their primary banking relationship. Notably, four of the top 10 financial institutions trust Atomic to deliver the most secure and highest-converting direct deposit switch solution.

John Bax, Chief Financial Officer of OSV, commented on the partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with Atomic represents a strategic move towards empowering employees and fostering financial independence. It's not just about improving financial processes; it's a bold step toward enabling individuals to take control of their finances, providing them with the freedom and flexibility to select products and services that benefit them the most. Atomic is a leader in the industry, delivering innovation, security, and user experience, and we are excited about the transformative impact it will have. This announcement furthers our commitment to providing our customers with top-notch financial well-being and support tools for their employees."

Atomic's integration with OSV's digital wallet system streamlines the process of updating direct deposit information through Atomic’s CoAuth Technology, significantly enhancing user experience and operational efficiency by eliminating the need for payroll passwords and traditional login processes. CoAuth technology promises a superior user experience for account holders and lowers the barriers associated with changing financial institutions. To ensure secure identity verification, users benefit from convenient two-factor authentication methods within CoAuth, such as a phone code or the last four digits of their social security number.

Jordan Wright, Co-Founder and CEO of Atomic, stated, "At Atomic, we're redefining the future of payroll and financial connectivity. Our partnership with OSV exemplifies our commitment to expanding connectivity options, making it effortless for employees to update their direct deposit preferences. Incorporating direct integrations with payroll providers, driven by our CoAuth technology, complements our existing TrueAuth and SmartAuth methods. This multi-pronged approach ensures that each user can select the most suitable connection method, ultimately resulting in increased conversion rates. It's about creating opportunities for users to take unprecedented control of their financial lives, putting financial freedom within everyone's reach."

Atomic leads the way in uniting the financial ecosystem, fostering collaboration between fintechs and banks to shape a more open and interconnected financial system. With several promising partnerships on the horizon, including collaborations with some of the industry's largest payroll providers, this reflects their unwavering commitment to establishing a transparent, accessible, and much improved financial landscape for consumers.

About Atomic

Atomic is a leading financial connectivity platform trusted by over 195 financial institutions and fintech firms, including 13 of the industry's largest digital-first neobanks and 4 of the top 10 financial institutions. Atomic serves as the essential bridge between consumer data and financial solutions by allowing unparalleled access to payroll, HRIS systems, and merchants, facilitating a range of financial services including direct deposit switching, income and employment verification, and payment method updating.

With over $70 million in backing from trusted investors like Mercato Partners, Core Innovation Capital, Portage, ATX Venture Partners, and Greylock, Atomic is well-positioned to accelerate its vision of financial services that benefit both consumers and institutions. As open banking continues to shape the U.S. financial landscape, Atomic remains committed to empowering consumers to have better control of their personal data, offering a more transparent and equitable banking experience for all. To learn more visit Atomic.financial.

About OneSource Virtual

Founded in 2008, OneSource Virtual pioneered Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) and has become the leading provider of automated solutions for organizations of all sizes using Workday, delivering services to over 1,000 employers with unparalleled choices, unwavering commitment, and uncompromising care. OneSource Virtual's global headquarters is located in Dallas, Texas, with additional locations across North America and Europe. Find your company's solution at http://www.onesourcevirtual.com.