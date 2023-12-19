Press Ganey and AAACN Enter into Partnership to Elevate Nursing Standards with Innovative Quality Indicators

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Press Ganey, the leader in helping organizations transform the Human Experience (HX) across healthcare, today announced they are formally partnering with the American Academy of Ambulatory Care Nursing (AAACN), an association for practicing nurses and nursing leaders specializing in community and hospital-based outpatient care settings, to enhance the catalog of nursing-sensitive indicators (NSI) for quality ambulatory care nursing.

This collaboration arises from the rising shift in patient care from acute care hospitals to ambulatory clinical settings. As the complexity of care has surged, the use of registered nurses has also increased to meet heightened acuity levels. Despite this, the development of NSI in ambulatory care has lagged. Press Ganey provides foundational ambulatory NSI and recognizes the need for accelerated development to further process and outcome measures, dynamic reporting capabilities, and performance improvement resources that are in compliance with the Magnet Recognition Program® requirements to achieve the highest levels of performance. The collaboration aims to tap into the clinical expertise of AAACN members to expand Press Ganey's NSI catalog, ensuring a comprehensive and specialized bespoke approach to ambulatory care quality.

Dr. Jeff Doucette, Press Ganey’s Chief Nursing Officer shared, "This partnership with the American Academy of Ambulatory Care Nursing represents a strategic alliance that brings together Press Ganey's solutions and AAACN's clinical expertise to elevate the standards of ambulatory care nursing. Together, we are shaping the future of healthcare quality."

It’s imperative to understand that as ambulatory care continues to gain prominence, the need for tailored NSI becomes increasingly apparent. This collaboration signifies a commitment to bridging the gap between acute and ambulatory care, ensuring that the quality of nursing in outpatient settings receives the attention it deserves. The joint efforts of Press Ganey and AAACN are poised to contribute significantly to the advancement of patient safety and quality of care in ambulatory settings.

"The American Academy of Ambulatory Care Nursing is pleased to partner with Press Ganey to continue our long-standing collaboration to advance the science of ambulatory nursing and provide subject matter expertise relative to the ongoing development of nurse sensitive indicators in ambulatory nursing care," said Rachel Start, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, President, American Academy of Ambulatory Care Nursing.

The partnership between Press Ganey and AAACN marks a significant stride in advancing the standards of ambulatory care nursing. By leveraging Press Ganey's solutions and AAACN's clinical expertise, this collaboration is committed to enhancing the quality of nursing in outpatient settings, thereby contributing to the future of healthcare quality, patient safety, and the ongoing evolution of ambulatory nursing science.

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey, the leading Human Experience (HX) healthcare performance improvement company, offers an integrated suite of solutions that address safety, clinical excellence, patient and member experience and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality, and experience of care. Press Ganey is a PG Forsta company.

About The American Academy of Ambulatory Care Nursing

The American Academy of Ambulatory Care Nursing (AAACN) was founded in 1978 as a not for profit, educational forum. AAACN is a 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit corporation incorporated in New Jersey. They are the only association for practicing nurses and nursing leaders specialized in serving people in community and hospital-based outpatient care settings. They provide programs that advance holistic and evidence-based patient care and advocate for their essential role in the future of health care. Currently the association has over 4,400 members.

About PG Forsta

PG Forsta provides the technology and expertise to help organizations get a deeper, more complete understanding of the experiences of their audiences. The company powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform—a comprehensive experience and research technology platform that breaks down the silos between Customer Experience (CX), Employee Experience (EX), Patient Experience (PX), and Market Research. PG Forsta serves a variety of industries, including healthcare, financial services, hospitality, market research, professional services, retail, and technology.