Toast, the National Cannabis Pre-Roll Brand, Partners with Arizona-Based Operator, Sweet O’z

ASPEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toast, a leading national cannabis pre-roll brand, has teamed up with Sweet O’z, a vertically-integrated distributor, cultivator, and manufacturer in the Arizona market. With this partnership, Toast will launch their premium cannabis pre-rolls and flower in dispensary locations throughout Arizona.

Originating in Aspen, CO, Toast has been crafting exceptional pre-rolls since 2017—setting themselves apart with a commitment to thoughtfully selected genetics, high-quality flower, impeccable craftsmanship, and beautifully detailed packaging.

Arizona-based Sweet O’z exclusively produces, launches, distributes, and leads innovation among premium products in the cannabis industry. This partnership has allowed Toast to expand their reach and provide their innovative, superior quality cannabis products to Arizona consumers.

“We are excited to be partnering with Sweet O’z,” said Punit Seth, Toast Co-Founder and CEO. “They have a proven track record with innovative brands in the industry, and they share our core values of inclusivity and equitability—which is just as important to us.”

Toast pre-rolls and infused flower will be available at select Arizona dispensaries. Launched products include:

TOAST CLASSIC: Precisely crafted 1g pre-rolls which feature some of the most coveted and potent strains on the market—available in Sativa, Indica and Hybrid varieties. Mindfully crafted with 100% premium flower.

TOAST MINIS: Perfectly dosed and impeccably rolled 0.35 gram versions of Toast’s Classic pre-roll. Minis are available in 10 packs of Sativa, Indica, or Hybrid—perfect for anytime and on-the-go.

TOAST INFUSED - LIVE RESIN: These pre-rolls deliver an extra potent experience. Super high quality concentrate is specially infused into the highest quality Toast flower. Available in 0.6 grams and 1.2 grams, Infused pre-rolls contain a THC over 40% and a high terpene content. It’s perfection in every puff.

TOAST INFUSED FLOWER: It’s Toast’s highest quality flower—precisely ground and infused with premium, flower-only concentrate. Each masterfully crafted infusion delivers a smooth and unique experience, with a THC over 40% and high terpene content.

Sweet O’z was founded by Alicia Deals, who opened the first Cookies dispensary with a social equity license in Arizona. She is committed to raising awareness about the injustice of cannabis incarceration and securing the release of her father and Air Force veteran, Robert Deals, who is currently serving his 12th year of an eighteen year sentence for cannabis-related charges.

Toast joins Sweet O’z partners in the Last Prisoner Project’s #FreeRobertDeals advocacy campaign, which aims to reform the criminal justice system through progressive drug policy, and to inspire prompt action to release Robert Deals.

“We at Sweet O’z pride ourselves in introducing the best products the cannabis industry has to offer to our customers who trust us with their purchases,” said Ethan Telfair, CEO of Sweet O’z. “Toast showcases a nationally recognized, best in class brand that our loyal customers deserve in the Arizona market.”

Toast and Sweet O’z look forward to shaping the future of the cannabis industry together and to sharing Toast’s premium cannabis with more of the Arizona market.

Toast products will be available in select Cookies and Nirvana locations throughout Arizona, with further expansion in the near future.

ABOUT SWEET O’Z

Sweet O’z is Arizona's premier vertically-integrated cannabis distribution, cultivation, manufacturing, and brand acceleration entity. Working with the most innovative and accomplished brands, their mission is to provide the highest quality service in all aspects of the cannabis industry. From their modern manufacturing sites to the attentive level of service at their dispensary locations, Sweet O’z strives to deliver unparalleled quality for their partners and brands. Learn more at https://sweetoz.com/pages/about.

ABOUT TOAST

Toast is a multi-state cannabis pre-roll brand born in Aspen, Colorado. An exhilarating blend of sin and soul, their signature pre-rolls elevate any moment with the perfect high, unmatched quality, and a touch of luxury.

Since 2017, Toast has cultivated a cannabis experience unlike any other—pairing heritage strains, modern genetics, and masterful craftsmanship to cultivate a timeless euphoria. Working with only the most coveted flower, every step of their innovative process is performed with exquisite precision and mastery.

Toast is just as passionate about creating an inclusive and equitable environment within the cannabis industry, and selects business partners who share their ethos. Learn more about Toast at WeToast.com. Celebrate Life in Full Spectrum.