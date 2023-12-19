DLA Extending Partnership with LocatorX for Advanced Inventory Automation

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LocatorX has been awarded phase one of a project with the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to further integrate industry 4.0 technologies, cutting-edge ideas, and business practices into DLA’s distribution operations.

The solution will improve the visibility, velocity, and value from the warehouses to the warfighter. The DLA manages the end-to-end global defense supply chain – from raw materials to end user disposition – for the five military services, 11 combatant commands, other federal, state, and local agencies, partner and allied nations.

“We are honored to continue to what we expect to be a long-term partnership with the dedicated men and women of the DLA, to build the foundation for the next generation of smart logistics. By leveraging our data intelligence, precision location determination, and applying our patented unique identifiers to their critical inventory, we will enable DLA to achieve their goals of achieving better acquisition outcomes for the warfighter. Our partnership will enhance national security and operational resilience,” commented Chester Kennedy, CEO of LocatorX.

Phase 1, awarded through Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR), will further validate the solution to:

Improve the efficiency of physical inventories, receipt processing, and warehouse materiel tracking.

Increase inventory completeness and timeliness to support audit readiness.

Provide asset visibility and authoritative data, enabling informed logistics decision-making.

Enhance visibility of assets throughout various phases - in transit, storage, process, and use cases.

"It is an honor to support the DLA. Instantaneously knowing your critical inventory status globally and having the ability to execute actions proactively based on the data, is a game changer. We are exceptionally proud to partner with DLA to bring next-level tracking and tracing capabilities into their inventory process and gain additional actionable insights,” commented LocatorX Board member and Major General (Retired), James R. Myles.

LocatorX is the trusted, intelligent IoT platform that provides a unique digital fingerprint that unlocks additional value for every product and asset in the product lifecycle, supply chain and beyond. To learn more about LocatorX, visit www.locatorx.com.