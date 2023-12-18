Stellar Cyber and BlackBerry Team Up to Deliver Open XDR for Comprehensive Threat Detection and Response

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR, today announced a new partnership with BlackBerry to deliver a comprehensive threat detection and response solution enabling Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) and enterprises to simplify their security stacks, increase productivity, and reduce the time it takes to detect and respond to cyber threats. As part of this partnership, Stellar Cyber and BlackBerry continue to drive joint development to help customers optimize their security posture.

“We have invested strategically in Stellar Cyber and BlackBerry technologies to help us provide fast detection and response capabilities to our managed service provider (MSP) customers. This has paid off in our market differentiation as an MSSP,” said Michael Crean, CEO of Solutions Granted, a Top 250 MSSP. “At this scale of deployment, tight integrations and close partnership relationships are imperative for us to deliver the success our customers need and deserve.”

CylanceENDPOINT™ leverages advanced AI to detect threats before they cause damage, minimizing business disruptions and the costs incurred by cyberattacks. In combination with the use of the Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform, organizations benefit from an augmented threat detection and response platform that collects and correlates data from all existing security tools to protect the entire enterprise attack surface beyond the endpoint, including the cloud, software as a service (SaaS) applications, and virtual machines.

As part of the agreement, the Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform leverages rich telemetry data from CylanceENDPOINT to swiftly identify potential threats, backed with built-in response capabilities that enable security analysts to streamline their threat detection and response process by taking remediation actions directly from the Stellar Cyber UI.

“We’re thrilled that BlackBerry is taking the Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform to market. Our companies bring together two best-in-class detection and response capabilities where we see the entire threat landscape most exposed to adversary attacks,” said Andrew Homer, VP Strategic Alliances, Stellar Cyber. “Together we are committed to making security simpler and less onerous for businesses so they can focus on what they do best, and we look forward to delivering turnkey solutions to our mutual MSSP and enterprise customers.”

“Context is critical to cyber detection and response, and by offering customers the combination of CylanceENDPOINT and the Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform, we are able to deliver the best possible toolset,” said Alex Willis, VP Global Sales Engineering and ISV Partners, BlackBerry. “This partnership delivers on our mission to continue to protect businesses, endpoints, and people with smarter security solutions that are more effective, require fewer resources to support, and produce a better return on investment.”

Stellar Cyber delivers comprehensive, unified security without complexity, empowering lean security teams of any skill to secure their environments successfully. The company is based in Silicon Valley.

For more information about BlackBerry, visit BlackBerry.com

