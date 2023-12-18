Tilly’s, Inc. and Tilly’s Life Center Partner On Round-Up-4-Change Campaign to Continue Helping Teens

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The mental health crisis among adolescents has increased exponentially over the last several years. In response, Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS, "Tilly's") and Tilly’s Life Center (“TLC”) partnered together to launch Tilly’s Round-Up-4-Change Campaign (the “Campaign”) in October 2020 to enable Tilly’s customers to contribute towards supporting teen emotional wellness.

Customers can "round up" during in-store checkout when completing their purchase in Tilly’s stores with all proceeds from the Campaign benefitting TLC and its youth wellness program. Through November 2023, the Campaign has generated nearly $4.7 million since inception. These customer contributions, in addition to Tilly’s monthly financial and operational support of TLC, allow TLC to expand its "I Am Me" curriculum to even more teens. TLC’s emotional wellness program supports adolescents in learning critical life skills that empower them with a positive mindset and enable them to cope with crisis, adversity, and tough decisions effectively.

“Being a high school student myself, the TLC program is super beneficial, especially around the holidays students are spread super thin with their finals, straining mental health. Having a resource dedicated to helping aid mental health struggles is really helpful! It’s so easy to round up your remaining change or give a couple dollars. It’s all going to a good place, I feel really good about asking people to donate during a transaction,” said Oliver Garofalow, Retail Sales Associate, RSQ/Tilly’s.

“We are very proud of our partnership with TLC and are grateful for the support our customers have provided to TLC via the Round-Up-4-Change Campaign,” commented Ed Thomas, Tilly’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “TLC's mission is more critical than ever. As a proud supporter of that mission, we are committed to spreading positivity and hope for a brighter future. Together with TLC, we can make a real difference in our communities, and I invite others to join us in this effort.”

In addition to the “Round-Up-4-Change Campaign”, Tilly’s supports TLC’s mission through an annual fundraising golf tournament and monthly contribution towards their emotional wellness program. Most recently, four c-level Tilly’s executives joined the TLC board of directors, including Ed Thomas, Laura Janney (EVP and Chief Merchandising Officer), Mike Henry (EVP and Chief Financial Officer), and Jon Kosoff (Chief Digital Officer). TLC is extremely grateful to Tilly’s for its tremendous support and efforts towards the mission of inspiring today’s youth towards their fullest potential as productive, kind, happy and responsible individuals.

About TLC

The lack of resources and support for youth mental health services is alarming, especially considering the numerous and complex challenges our young people are facing today. TLC's emotional wellness program is helping to fill this gap by equipping teens with essential life skills and coping techniques that combat issues like suicide, anxiety, depression, bullying, school violence, substance abuse, and addiction. Through its "I Am Me" curriculum, TLC empowers youth to overcome adversity and crises by developing critical life skills through a series of lessons that include effective communication, stress management, responsible decision-making, goal setting, and more. By providing youth with ongoing opportunities to apply different wellness techniques, including guided discussions, journaling, mindfulness moments, art, and role-playing, teens adopt a positive mindset, enabling them to move past trauma, navigate challenges, and thrive.

For more information on Tilly’s Life Center, please visit www.tillyslifecenter.org and stay connected by following @tillyslifecenter and searching these hashtags #TillysLifeCenter #TLC.