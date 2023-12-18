New York Life’s Industry-Leading Financial Strength Ratings Affirmed by All Major Ratings Agencies

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New York Life, America’s largest mutual life insurer1, today announced that major ratings agencies Standard & Poor’s, Fitch Ratings, A.M. Best, and Moody’s Investors Service have all affirmed New York Life as maintaining the highest possible ratings for financial strength.

New York Life continues to maintain the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any insurer by all four of the major rating agencies, out of all life insurers operating in the United States today.

Standard & Poor’s affirmed New York Life’s rating of AA+, the agency’s highest rating for a U.S. life insurer, in August. In October, Fitch Ratings and A.M. Best affirmed New York Life’s financial strength rating of AAA and A++, respectively – each firm’s top possible rating. Moody’s Investors Services affirmed New York Life’s financial strength of Aaa, the agency’s top rating, in November.

Highlights from these affirmations include:

Standard & Poor’s – Rating of AA+ (Highest for a U.S. life insurer), affirmed August 10, 2023

Excellent competitive position and financial risk profile

Strong brand recognition

Top market positions in the U.S. individual life insurance industry, propelled by a successful, controlled distribution model

Excellent capital and earnings

Fitch Ratings – Rating of AAA (Highest), affirmed October 6, 2023

Leading market position in U.S. individual life insurance market

Extremely strong capital

Diversified liability profile

Loyal and productive career agency distribution channel

Leading producer of participating whole life insurance

A.M. Best – Rating of A++ (Highest), affirmed October 19, 2023

Very strong operating performance and very favorable business profile

Strong risk-adjusted capital

Very strong and established industry-leading managerial career agency distribution channel

Strong brand recognition and leading market position in retail life and guaranteed income and fixed deferred annuities, with a continued top-three ranked position in overall U.S. individual annuity sales and lead position in U.S. retail life sales as of year-end 2021

A well-diversified investment portfolio with a consistent approach towards credit risk and cash

Moody’s Investors Service – Rating of Aaa (Highest), affirmed November 17, 2023

Top-tier position in the domestic individual life insurance business; leading position in group life and disability insurance

Large block of individual life insurance containing significant embedded profits

Productive and well-established career agency distribution force

Well-diversified investment portfolio, strong liquidity, and strong capitalization

The agencies’ complete and current public commentaries on New York Life are available through the links below.

