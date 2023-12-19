ZNet Technologies Partners with Avast for the Cyber Safety of Small Businesses in India

MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZNet Technologies, a leading distribution partner for global technology brands in India, has announced its partnership with Avast, a leader in digital security and privacy and a brand of Gen™. The move is aimed at bolstering the cybersecurity landscape in India and addressing the growing demand for advanced digital protection solutions.

ZNet Technologies is poised to leverage its extensive partner and customer base to amplify the reach of the Avast Business Portfolio in India. This strategic partnership aims to help protect more Indian companies – and their customers – against accelerating cyberthreats.

Commenting on the partnership, Munesh Jadoun, Founder & CEO, ZNet Technologies said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Avast to unlock incredible opportunities for startups and small organizations in search of seamless Cyber Safety across India. This strategic partnership will elevate the region's cybersecurity landscape, catering to the already escalating demand for cutting-edge digital protection solutions.”

Avast offers comprehensive cybersecurity solutions for individuals and businesses in today's connected world. With over 30 years of experience, Avast provides world-class cybersecurity protection, leveraging its industry-leading threat-detection network and machine-learning virus protection.

Avast Business cybersecurity solutions offer high-quality endpoint security and digital services designed for small businesses. Through the partnership, ZNet Technologies will offer the following Avast Business products:

Avast Essential Business Security - an online management platform to manage covered devices and subscriptions from your web browser anywhere, anytime. It’s an award-winning NextGen Endpoint protection, ransomware, and on-device data breach protection to help protect your business and customer data from cyber threats, fake websites, and phishing.

- an online management platform to manage covered devices and subscriptions from your web browser anywhere, anytime. It’s an award-winning NextGen Endpoint protection, ransomware, and on-device data breach protection to help protect your business and customer data from cyber threats, fake websites, and phishing. Avast Premium Business Security - all the benefits of Avast Essential Business Security, with an added virtual private network (VPN) for online privacy and USB protection.

- all the benefits of Avast Essential Business Security, with an added virtual private network (VPN) for online privacy and USB protection. Avast Ultimate Business Security - a comprehensive solution with all the benefits that Avast Premium Business Security has, plus System and Application Patching. This automatically fixes vulnerabilities in your system and third-party applications that can be susceptible to cyberattacks.

Speaking on the partnership, Ritesh Chopra, Director Sales & Field Marketing, India and SAARC Countries, Gen said, “Our partnership with ZNet highlights our commitment to providing cybersecurity to people and businesses in India. In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, small businesses and entrepreneurs are moving fast, to meet the growing demand of the customers. We are delighted to work with ZNet technologies as it will help to reinforce our commitment to providing small businesses in India with a cutting-edge, easy-to-use cybersecurity software suite that provides peace of mind.”

By combining their expertise, ZNet Technologies and Avast help ensure Cyber Safety for all. This strategic partnership will elevate the region's cybersecurity landscape, catering to the already escalating demand for cutting-edge digital protection solutions.

About ZNet Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

ZNet Technologies Private Limited, established in 2009, provides B2B cloud technology solutions.

As a distributor and strategic partner of various technology brands, such as Gen, Zoho, Acronis, and Plesk, ZNet not only offers these products but also provides managed services with its team of cloud professionals having over 200 certifications. With an in-house cloud service delivery and business automation platform, ZNet automates service delivery and accurately bills for usage based on consumption.

Overall, ZNet Technologies Private Limited is a leading global provider of cloud, IT infrastructure, and cybersecurity services to partners worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.znetcorp.com

About Gen

Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its trusted Cyber Safety brands, Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, Reputation Defender and CCleaner. The Gen family of consumer brands is rooted in providing safety for the first digital generations. Now, Gen empowers people to live their digital lives safely, privately, and confidently today and for generations to come. Gen brings award-winning products and services in cybersecurity, online privacy, and identity protection to nearly 500 million users in more than 150 countries.

Learn more at www.GenDigital.com.