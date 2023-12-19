Eramet and Vibrantz Technologies Announce Long-Term Manganese Ore Supply Agreement for the Production of Manganese-Based Battery Technologies Benefiting the Electric Vehicle Market

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eramet and Vibrantz Technologies today announced a 10-year agreement whereby Eramet will supply Vibrantz with manganese ore, an essential raw material used in Vibrantz’s portfolio of manganese technologies for lithium-ion battery and other applications.

Another significant step in both companies’ commitments to corporate social responsibility and supporting the transition to a lower emission future, the agreement builds on the 20-year Eramet-Vibrantz partnership to create a reliable pathway for Vibrantz’s manganese sulfate manufacture used in the production of electric vehicle (EV) batteries. Eramet’s manganese ore will be sourced from its Gabon mine which will undertake the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance’s (IRMA) audit process to align its operations with international best practices.

“This agreement confirms Eramet's ability to satisfy and win the loyalty of its customers and partners by supplying quality ore produced under responsible conditions,” said Christel Bories, Eramet Chairman and CEO. “Eramet is particularly well positioned to become a key responsible player in the battery value chain through our long-life, high-grade deposits in strategic metals, such as manganese in Gabon, lithium in Argentina at Centenario, and nickel and cobalt in Indonesia at Weda Bay.” Bories added that Eramet seeks to have all of its sites IRMA audited by 2026.

This news comes on the heels of Vibrantz’s announcement that it is constructing a pilot facility to process battery-grade high-purity manganese sulfate (HPMSM) at its Tampico, Mexico, site.

“As Vibrantz advances our commitment to becoming a sustainable and world-class specialty chemicals and materials solutions provider, we value our enduring partnership with Eramet,” said D. Michael Wilson, Vibrantz President and CEO. “This agreement allows Vibrantz to leverage both companies’ 50 years of combined expertise in manganese chemicals as we work to make environmentally friendly vehicles a growing reality for millions of consumers.” Wilson also said the company continues to receive positive market reception of its recent HPMSM capacity investments from battery producers and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

About Eramet

Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition. Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present. Eramet recovers and develops metals essential to the construction of a more sustainable world. Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.

About Vibrantz Technologies

Vibrantz is a leading global provider of specialty chemicals and materials whose purpose is to bring color, performance and vibrancy to life. Serving over 11,000 customers, our products and technologies serve a wide array of applications and make their way into myriad consumer products. With key competencies in particle engineering, glass and ceramic science and color technology, Vibrantz has leading positions in specialty mineral and chemical additives for batteries, electronic components and construction; pigments for paints and coatings, thermoset plastics and thermoplastics; and high-performance glass coatings and porcelain enamel solutions. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company employs approximately 5,000 people and operates 65 manufacturing sites across six continents.

