AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Standard Life and Accident Insurance Company; Revises Under Review Status to Developing

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A- (Excellent) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a-” (Excellent) from “a+” (Excellent) of Standard Life and Accident Insurance Company (SLAICO) (Galveston, TX). Concurrently, AM Best has maintained the under-review status on these Credit Ratings (ratings) and revised the implications status to developing from negative.

The ratings reflect SLAICO’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings actions were driven by the recent acquisition of SLAICO by Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. (Core Specialty). The rating downgrades reflect the revision of SLAICO’s business profile assessment to limited from favorable. The assessment is aligned with that of Core Specialty, as SLAICO no longer benefits from the favorable business profile of its former parent. Following the finalized sale, AM Best has determined that the company warrants further monitoring before removing its ratings from under review. Consequently, and coupled with the downgrades, the implications on the SLAICO’s under-review status has been revised to developing from negative.

