Lending-as-a-Service Provider Epic River Selects William Mills Agency for Public Relations

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--William Mills Agency, the nation’s largest independent public relations and marketing firm specializing in financial technology has been named the public relations agency of record for lending-as-a-service provider Epic River. Founded in 2005, Epic River delivers software and service solutions that streamline the lending process for banks and credit unions, small businesses, healthcare providers and patients.

Financial institution lenders leveraging Epic River’s platform better manage the end-to-end digital lending experience with access to tools such as eSigning, eDelivery of disclosures, facial recognition for identity verification and SBA integration. Uniquely, the platform and its tools also help foster new opportunities with community healthcare providers to create patient lending solutions which mitigate medical bill non-payment risks.

“Epic Rivers aims to ensure the digital lending process is as simple, seamless and efficient for financial institutions that tirelessly work and help generate business within their local communities,” said Jeff Grobaski, founder and CEO, Epic River. “These financial institutions not only gain an end-to-end digital lending platform but can also grow their portfolio with high-quality loans, ensure providers receive immediate funding and grant affordable payments to patients in need – a win for all. We look forward to working with William Mills Agency to amplify this message and ensure it reaches those who could benefit.”

“We are thrilled to work with a company like Epic River that is a leader in the digital lending arena,” said Scott Mills, President, William Mills Agency. “Their digital lending solutions substantially streamline billing and improve collection rates while creating an organized, secure environment across the entire lending process.”

About Epic River

Founded in 2005, Epic River delivers innovative software solutions to streamline and accelerate payment processes for healthcare providers, financial institutions and patients. Our unique offering allows providers to offload nonpayment risk by partnering with banks and credit unions to create low-interest patient loan agreements. Learn more at EpicRiver.com.

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is North America’s largest public relations and marketing firm serving the financial technology industry with an emphasis on fintech providers. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly traded companies. For more information, please visit www.williammills.com.