VeriSilicon and Google Collaborate on the Open-Source Project Open Se Cura

SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VeriSilicon (688521.SH) today announced its collaboration with Google in support of the newly launched Project Open Se Cura, an open-source framework consisting of design tools and IP libraries, to accelerate the development of secure, scalable, transparent, and efficient Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems. As part of the project infrastructure, VeriSilicon contributed its expertise in providing various IPs, low-power silicon design, Board Support Package (BSP), and commercialization.

Project Open Se Cura is equipped with an open-source, secure, low-power ambient perception and sensing system based on RISC-V ISA, including system management, machine learning and hardware root of trust functions. To facilitate industrialization, VeriSilicon provided a hardware platform for the project including SoC design, physical design, FPGA verification, board design, and chip production service. We also open sourced an ISP IP for this project. This enables developers to focus on specific application scenarios and conduct research and development and verification of related AI systems based on the hardware platform.

“The digital world generates a tremendous amount of data every day, requiring a large amount of AI computing power for processing with high security and privacy requirements as many personal data are involved.” Wayne Dai, Chairman, President, CEO of VeriSilicon, said, “VeriSilicon is delighted to participate in Google’s Project Open Se Cura and contribute to promoting the safe and energy-efficient deployment of distributed AI systems at the edge while further fulfilling our commitment of using open hardware platforms to facilitate the development of open-source software ecosystems.”

About VeriSilicon

VeriSilicon is committed to providing customers with platform-based, all-around, one-stop custom silicon services and semiconductor IP licensing services leveraging its in-house semiconductor IP. For more information, please visit: www.verisilicon.com