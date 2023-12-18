Liberty Travel Partners with Affirm to Bring Travelers a More Flexible Way to Book Trips

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberty Travel, an award-winning travel agency experience, today announced a partnership with Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth. Now, eligible travelers can book their dream vacation with Affirm, enjoying now and paying over time.

When booking trips with an expert travel consultant, approved Liberty Travel customers can choose to pay over time with Affirm and split the total cost of any purchase over $250 into monthly payments. They are shown the total cost of their purchase and will never pay more than they agree to upfront. Affirm never charges customers any late or hidden fees.

“Liberty Travel is thrilled to partner with one of the leading buy now, pay later providers, Affirm, offering our customers more flexibility and transparency when planning and paying for their well-earned vacations,” said Christina Pedroni, Liberty Travel’s Executive Vice President. “Affirm has many great partners in the travel industry, particularly in the online space, however here at Liberty Travel we are excited to be able to provide our customers the convenience and flexibility of using Affirm’s buy now, pay later payment solution, while still having the benefit of a trusted travel professional who can personalize a trip just for them.”

“Recent Affirm research revealed more than half of people are looking for a buy now, pay later option at checkout, and partnering with Liberty Travel helps us meet consumer demand for more flexible payment options when booking travel,” said Pat Suh, Affirm’s SVP of Revenue. “With more than 90% of people saying they will travel next year, it’s critical that they are able to increase their purchasing power responsibly, without hidden fees.”

Liberty Travel joins over 266,000 Affirm retail partners, including SeatGeek, American Airlines, Priceline, Great Wolf Lodge, Royal Caribbean, and more. Offering Affirm at checkout can drive overall sales, increase average order value, and increase customer repurchase rates.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter.

About Liberty Travel

For 72 years, Liberty Travel has been a name synonymous with travel in America, providing personalized travel planning and insight into the newest travel trends and destinations. In 1951, Liberty Travel created the “one-price” vacation package by combining land and transportation to what were then some of the most popular vacation destinations, Florida and the Catskills. The brand has continually evolved, now sending millions of travelers to all corners of the world on trips ranging from destination weddings to family getaways, romantic escapes to reunions, and everything in between. Liberty Travel has been recognized four times by Newsweek Magazine for its industry-leading Customer Service. The brand prides itself on its people, possessing unmatched knowledge and passion, creating the perfect connection between people and place. Liberty Travel is part of global travel company, Flight Centre Travel Group.

About Flight Centre Travel Group

The Flight Centre Travel Group is one of the world’s largest travel retailers and corporate travel managers. The company, which is headquartered in Brisbane (Australia), has company-owned leisure and corporate travel business in 23 countries, spanning Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the United Kingdom, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates and Asia. https://www.fctgl.com/

Payment options through Affirm are subject to eligibility, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to California Finance Lender license 60DBO-111681.

AFRM-F