Highest Quality Standard: ESFM USA® Achieves ISO 9001 Certification

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ESFM has been awarded ISO 9001 certification, an internationally recognized standard, demonstrating its commitment to quality management among its performance, processes and systems.

“This is a significant achievement for ESFM, exhibiting the quality we uphold across our organization as a trusted partner to our clients,” ESFM President David Hogland said. “As ESFM continues to grow, our business practices are rooted in hospitality and are executed by an incredible team of experts and professionals who have an unwavering commitment to quality.”

The ISO 9001 standard is based on seven quality management principles, including a strong focus on customer needs and satisfaction, leadership, evidence-based decision-making, the process approach and continual improvement. Using ISO 9001 helps ensure that clients get consistent, good services. To remain ISO-certified, ESFM must continue to document and prove its compliance with its quality management procedures annually.

“This certification is something that we have committed to perfecting, year after year,” Vice President of Standards and Practices Lawyna Holland-Parish said. “It means we don’t just talk the talk; we walk the walk. We uphold a quality standard with our associates and in partnership with our clients, prioritizing reliability and consistency.”

Earning ISO certification involved a deep look at ESFM’s organization through a series of audits, identifying opportunities and formalizing processes to demonstrate compliance with the standard.

“Every person in our organization is committed to quality from our hourly associates all the way up to our senior leaders in our organization,” Holland-Parish said.

“This demonstrates that we share the same priorities that our clients have for their business,” Director of Quality Assurance Victoria Griffin said. “While ESFM tailors our solutions to meet the unique needs of each client, we have standardized our key processes across the organization to achieve and maintain the ISO 9001 standard of quality excellence. At the beginning, we look at a requirement and at the end, we’re looking for continuous improvement. That means we take what our clients expect from us and build on that, saying ‘What else can we do?’ Our clients trust that we proactively innovating our solution delivery model for their benefit.”

ABOUT ESFM

ESFM USA® is the self-performing integrated facilities management (IFM) division of Compass Group, the world’s largest contract facilities and food services provider. Compass Group North America’s extensive FM portfolio operates in three verticals (corporate, education and healthcare) with 60,000-plus FM associates maintaining over 1.9 billion square feet each day at more than 3,000 client locations. ESFM clients include many of the Fortune 500, representing technology, oil and gas, life sciences and manufacturing markets. With an industry-leading 99% client-retention rate, ESFM provides a portfolio of solutions ranging from CIMS-GB certified hospital-grade cleaning, workplace services and energy management solutions.

ESFM is a Keystone member of the International WELL Building Institute, a Platinum Corporate Member of the Association of Energy Engineers (AEE) and a Gold-Level Corporate Sustaining Partner of IFMA. To learn more, please visit www.esfm-usa.com and follow ESFM USA on LinkedIn.