o9 Solutions Empowers Barilla With Integrated Planning Capabilities

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, announced that it will support Barilla in the digital transformation of its supply chain planning capabilities. The global family-owned business started in 1877 with a bakery and today includes food brands in its portfolio, such as Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Harrys, Pavesi, and Wasa.

Barilla was looking to optimize its supply chain planning capabilities with an integrated future-proof planning platform that could navigate today’s supply chain complexities. The iconic Italian brand launched a digital transformation initiative to improve customer service, profitability, productivity, speed of execution, and resiliency. o9’s Digital Brain platform was selected due to its unique ability to integrate all supply chain planning processes into a single-cloud native platform, supporting all functional planning across time horizons. The platform is highly scalable and flexible, enabling Barilla to make more data-based decisions allowing the company to respond to supply chain opportunities and risks. The partnership between the companies will provide Barilla with Demand Allocation, Integrated Supply Chain Planning, Order Promising capabilities.

“The o9 platform will provide our planners with the scalability and flexibility we need to make better and faster decisions,” said Stefano Pietroni, Vice President Supply Chain Design, Planning and Customer Service at Barilla. “In a general industrial context that in recent years has been characterized by increased demand volatility and unpredictable supply difficulties, we are confident that, with o9, we will enhance our orchestration capability of the demand driven supply chain from forecast to delivery, ensuring that customer service level is consistent with Business Priorities.”

Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-founder and CEO of o9 Solutions, said: ”We are excited to help Barilla digitally transform its supply chain planning capabilities. By leveraging our state-of-the-art platform, Barilla can use our unique Enterprise Knowledge Graph technology and optimize its planning processes, turning data into knowledge and informed decisions. We look forward to combining Barilla’s passion for food with the art of planning on our o9 platform.”

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. o9 brings together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.