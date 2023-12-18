Black Rock Oceanfront Resort Selects Agilysys Hospitality Technology To Expertly Deliver Luxury Experiences, Elevate Guest Returns and Manage Residence Rentals and Spa Operations

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The ocean is a remedy for many travelers to relieve tension, stress and anxiety. The tranquility of the Pacific Ocean and its idyllic setting is one of the main reasons thousands of people stay at and return to British Columbia’s Black Rock Oceanfront Resort each year.

In a world where the term “luxury” is overused, Black Rock Oceanfront Resort sought to elevate its brand by providing staff with the information and freedom to identify hospitality moments and act on them using advanced technology, tools and systems to provide truly exceptional luxury experiences to guests.

Black Rock Oceanfront Resort chose state-of-the-art hospitality solutions from Agilysys to help them create these personalized hospitality moments. Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS) is a global provider of hospitality software solutions and services known for helping organizations such as Black Rock Oceanfront Resort expand revenue and margins while also improving operational efficiency and staff satisfaction.

“We were looking for a partner to help us rise above the rest,” said Adele Larkin, general manager, Black Rock Oceanfront Resort. “With Agilysys, we are creating brand champions willing to share their unforgettable five-star experiences backed by many return stays and memorable visits for years to come,” Larkin noted.

To Larkin’s point, the resort strives to earn reviews such as this one from a guest who drove to the property from Victoria, Canada: “We thought we had died and gone to heaven when we arrived at the Black Rock Oceanfront Resort in Ucluelet.”

To elevate return on experience (ROE), a key hospitality metric for guests and staff, Black Rock Oceanfront Resort has invested in the following Agilysys solutions:

An intuitive, cloud-based property management system (PMS) that facilitates improving guest engagement while also streamlining efficiency in front office operations, housekeeping, reservations management, and digital guest interactions for check-in, check-out, mobile engagement and itinerary management.

A commission-free, direct-channel, easy-to-use reservation system designed to move guests effortlessly through the booking process.

A comprehensive residence management and service solution that manages rental bookings, unit availability and associated service delivery.

A solution for managing all Drift Spa operations for scheduling services such as managing staff operations and simplifying the appointment-booking process, which will be implemented in March 2024.

Solutions that enable sustainability initiatives such as reducing paper use and minimizing waste across the property. Situated on the traditional lands of the Ucluelet First Nation, Black Rock Oceanfront Resort is actively striving to become a zero-waste hotel.

“Black Rock is known for its natural beauty and stunning landscapes, offering something for everyone,” said Tim Hansen, vice president of sales, Agilysys. “We are honored to help Black Rock Oceanfront Resort deliver more personalized and profitable experiences that welcome guests to do more, spend more, return more often and provide higher reviews. That is what ROE is all about.”

About Black Rock Oceanfront Resort

Located on a dramatic headland above the crashing waves of the Pacific Ocean, Black Rock Oceanfront Resort is surrounded by the Wild Pacific Trail and the rugged rocky coast of West Vancouver Island. This stunning Ucluelet resort is minutes from Vancouver Island’s amazing beaches, forests, restaurants and attractions, including Pacific Rim National Park, Long Beach, Ucluelet Aquarium and Barkley Sound and only 40 km from the village of Tofino. Experiences with these wild shores and dense temperate rain forest take your spirit to a deeper level.

About Agilysys

Agilysys exclusively delivers state-of-the-art software solutions and services that help organizations achieve High Return Hospitality™ by maximizing Return on Experience (ROE) through interactions that make ‘personal’ profitable. Customers around the world use Agilysys Property Management Systems (PMS), Point-of-Sale (POS) solutions and Inventory and Procurement (I&P) systems to consistently delight guests, retain staff and grow margins. Agilysys’ 100% hospitality customer base includes branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resorts; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. www.agilysys.com