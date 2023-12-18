Imperial Dade Acquires Wedge Supply, LLC, Adds Density in Dallas

JERSEY CITY, N.J. & GARLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imperial Dade, a leading North American distributor of foodservice packaging supplies, industrial products, and janitorial supplies, today announced the acquisition of Wedge Supply, LLC ("Wedge" or the "Company"). The transaction represents the 76th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, Chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Kevin Wedge founded the Company in 1989 and will remain an integral leader going forward. The Company’s two locations service its loyal and diverse customer base throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan area. The Company commands an exceptional reputation in the market and operates with the same hyper focus on customer service as it had when it was founded. By leveraging Imperial Dade’s market leading platform, Wedge’s customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

"I enthusiastically welcome Kevin and the entire Wedge family to Imperial Dade," said Robert Tillis.

"Imperial Dade continues to expand its presence in Texas, and we are looking forward to continuing together in our mission to organically grow and provide unmatched customer service across North America," said Jason Tillis.

"On behalf of Wedge Supply, we are thrilled to be part of Imperial Dade. They share the same relentless focus on delivering the best service and product offering to the customer. We look forward to the next chapter of growth together," said Kevin Wedge, CEO & President of Wedge Supply, LLC.

About Imperial Dade

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 112,000 customers across North America. Since Chairman Robert Tillis and CEO Jason Tillis assumed their roles in 2007, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions to become a leader in the foodservice, packaging, and janitorial supplies industry. For additional information, please visit www.imperialdade.com.