KuCoin Labs Announces Its Strategic Partnership with Biis, an Innovative BRC20 Tool Aggregator, to Further Support the Development of BTC Ecosystem

VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a landmark collaboration, KuCoin Labs has joined forces with Biis, the pioneering BRC20 tool aggregator, to bolster the Bitcoin (BTC) ecosystem. This strategic partnership is poised to revolutionize how users interact with BRC tokens, leveraging Biis's cutting-edge tool aggregation capabilities.

Biis is a comprehensive tool aggregator for the BTC ecosystem, offering features like batch distribution, collection, and cross-chain tools. It simplifies digital asset management and enhances efficiency for BRC20/420/721/100 operations. Biis integrates the Ordinals protocol for improved security and convenience, catering to both developers and users. The platform emphasizes ease of use and security and aims to streamline and simplify interactions with various blockchain tools and services.

The collaboration with KuCoin Labs will enable Biis to expand its technological infrastructure and foster a more integrated, user-friendly environment for cryptocurrency enthusiasts and professionals. It is also expected to drive innovation and growth within the BRC20 ecosystem, offering users a comprehensive suite of tools and services.

Lou Yu, head of KuCoin Labs, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, "The strategic partnership between KuCoin Labs and Biis aligns with our commitment to supporting innovative blockchain projects. Biis's vision and technology have the potential to transform the way we interact with blockchain tools, and we're thrilled to be part of this journey."

With the increasing popularity of inscriptions, the BTC ecosystem has seen an impressive performance with various native new protocols emerging one after another. KuCoin Lab's strategic partnership with Biis underscores its commitment to fostering innovation in the crypto industry. This collaboration is expected to drive advancements in the BTC ecosystem, enhancing user experience and broadening access to blockchain technologies.

ABOUT KUCOIN

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 700 digital assets and currently provides spot trading, margin trading, P2P fiat trading, futures trading, staking, and lending to its 30 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges according to CoinMarketCap. In 2023, KuCoin was named one of the Best Crypto Exchanges by Forbes and recognized as a highly commended global exchange in Finder's 2023 Global Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Awards. Learn more at https://www.kucoin.com/

ABOUT KUCOIN LABS

Since its launch in May 2018, the KuCoin investment and incubation program has brought together a group of crypto experts for in-depth market research, analysis, investment, and incubation in the crypto industry. KuCoin Labs has diversified investments into early-stage projects to help project owners achieve sustainable growth and success in the decentralized world.

ABOUT Biis

Biis is an ultimate and convenient all-in-one BRC ecosystem technology stack. It provides an integrated suite of tools, including Launch, cross-chain capabilities, bulk distribution, bulk aggregation. To find out more, visit: https://biis.io/#