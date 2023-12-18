Amentum Awarded $282.5 Million USCIS Contract Driving Advanced Biometrics Collection Technologies for the Application Support Center

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amentum has been awarded a $282.5 million contract by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to provide advanced biometrics technology to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of the immigration application process at the Application Support Centers (ASC). This work will occur at USCIS’s 130 locations throughout the United States and U.S. territories.

“As a premier technology partner for the USCIS, we can enable state of the art biometric technology to modernize the process and improve the experience of people who are seeking to lawfully immigrate to our country,” said Jill Bruning, President of Amentum’s Engineering, Science, and Technology Group.

Under this contract, Amentum will leverage technology solutions to enhance applicant services at the point of need and utilize commercial best practices and technologies to improve operations. Amentum will also apply rigorous, proprietary training across the workforce to ensure a consistent applicant experience and high-level of customer service. Modernizing the application process will streamline the ASC business operations, reduce customer wait times, and improve the customer’s overall experience.

ABOUT AMENTUM

Amentum is a leader in global engineering, project management and solutions integration, trusted to modernize the most critical missions anywhere in the world. Driven to create a safer, smarter, cleaner world, we innovate as a team of inventive doers passionate about making a difference. Underpinned by a strong culture of ethics, safety and inclusivity, Amentum is fiercely committed to operational excellence and successful execution. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, we have more than 35,000 employees in 79 countries in all 7 continents. Visit us at amentum.com to learn how we solve what’s next.

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the DoD.