Agam Capital to Advise Guardian in the Development of Its Next Generation Asset Liability Management (“ALM”) Platform

TEANECK, N.J. & NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agam Capital (Agam), a trusted global platform for insurance analytics, announced today they have entered into an agreement with The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) to develop its next generation Asset Liability Management (ALM) platform. Guardian will use Agam’s unique pALM analytical infrastructure to support its plans to further optimize its investment portfolios and risk-adjusted returns.

Agam’s Co-Founders, Chak Raghunathan and Avi Katz, said, “We are excited about the opportunity to work with the talented Guardian team towards the development of this world-class ALM and Strategic Asset Allocation platform and support their long-term financial goals.”

“We look forward to partnering with Agam and leveraging their pALM system to enhance Guardian's financial modeling, investment allocation, and risk management capabilities,” said Kevin Molloy, Guardian’s Chief Financial Officer.

About Agam Capital

Agam was founded in 2016 by Avi Katz and Chak Raghunathan with the vision to create a cutting edge differentiated analytical platform. The execution towards this vision continued with the development of pALM, Agam’s proprietary asset and liability management (ALM) system. Offering the only end-to-end enterprise wide risk and capital analytic solution, Agam empowers strategic decision makers towards their capital optimization goals. With a fully embedded dynamic strategic asset allocation (SAA) and enterprise risk management (ERM) infrastructure, pALM supports Agam’s ability to offer one stop, turnkey insurance solutions.

Agam’s team of experts have a global reach with offices in the USA, Canada, Bermuda and India. In addition, Agam ISAC Bermuda, which offers a comprehensive suite of operational, management and governance services to Bermuda based reinsurers, is fully licensed as a Class E insurer by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA).