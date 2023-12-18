Lydia AI Expands Reach in Korea Through Strategic Partnerships with Hecto Data and Tobecon

On December 1st, 2023, the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony for Lydia AI's Korean partnerships was held at the Embassy of Canada to the Republic of Korea, in Seoul. (Photo: Business Wire)

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lydia AI, a leading Canadian health AI company, is thrilled to announce its strategic collaborations with Hecto Data and Tobecon Inc., two prominent technology companies in South Korea. These partnerships aim to amplify the market potential of AI-enhanced solutions in the healthcare and insurance sectors.

Hecto Data and Lydia AI have partnered to establish an intelligent data ecosystem, fostering innovative applications that promote the concept of "health is wealth." This innovative collaboration is currently being piloted by Metlife Korea inside their 360Health application.

Simultaneously, Tobecon and Lydia AI have solidified their partnership to integrate AI capabilities into insurance software, elevating customer experiences through more intelligent and streamlined processes.

As these partnerships unfold, Lydia AI remains dedicated to advancing the field of health predictive analytics and fostering a healthier, better insured society. The envisioned solutions from these collaborations aim to empower consumers to proactively manage their health, enabling them to make informed decisions that positively impact their overall quality of life.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony to announce the partnerships was hosted by the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada during their business mission to Seoul. The ceremony was witnessed by Tamara Mawhinney, the Ambassador of Canada to the Republic of Korea.

About Tobecon

Tobecon Inc., a pioneering data-driven digital healthcare company, is reshaping the synergy between health and insurance. Tobecon’s personalized data analytics provide customers and industries alike with unparalleled experiences. From cutting-edge vitamin subscriptions to simplifying intricate insurance processes, Tobecon sets a new standard for precision and innovation in the healthcare landscape.

About Hecto Data

Hecto Data is a data service platform company that collects high-quality data and commercializes it in API form to serve corporate customers. With over 500 data sources from financial, medical, and public institutions, Hecto Data empowers customers with a variety of data use through simple coding, enabling rapid implementation.

About Lydia AI

Lydia AI is a health AI startup on a mission to insure the next billion people. Insurance and healthcare companies tap into Lydia AI's risk prediction engine to make instant, accurate risk predictions based on alternative data. Their innovative health scoring solution helps insurers to personalize services, instantly underwrite, and insure more people. Established in 2015, Lydia AI is backed by Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Information Venture Partners and 500 Global.