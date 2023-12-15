CORSAIR Commits to Climate Action by Joining The Climate Pledge with Amazon and Global Optimism

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corsair Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRSR) ("Corsair" or the "Company"), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance gear for gamers, streamers, content-creators, and gaming PC builders, expressed its commitment to environmental stewardship in a letter directed to Ms. Christiana Figueres, Founding Partner of Global Optimism, underscoring CORSAIR’s existing sustainability initiatives, while outlining its strategic path to achieving carbon neutrality.

Delving into our environmental impact through comprehensive data gathering for our first filing with Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) in 2023, we made significant discoveries. Globally, across 16 facilities, 59.28%[1] of all the electricity we purchased was derived from renewable sources. This is a testament to our commitment to improving sustainable practices across our operations. Also encouraging is that five of our facilities, including our largest European site in Almere, Netherlands, and our headquarters in California, are now using 100% renewably sourced electricity.

This knowledge helps us target the areas where improvements can be made. We will complete another major step in early 2024 with the installation of rooftop solar energy at our Milpitas, CA headquarters. These are good discoveries, and important steps, and we know there is more work to do.

CORSAIR firmly believes in the necessity of immediate and collective action to combat climate change. By formally joining The Climate Pledge, CORSAIR stands in solidarity with Amazon, Global Optimism, and the diverse assembly of over 400 signatories. The central aim of The Climate Pledge is to achieve net-zero carbon emissions no later than 2040, encompassing Scopes 1, 2, and 3 emissions—a commitment that aligns with CORSAIR’s environmental objectives.

As a signatory of The Climate Pledge, CORSAIR pledges to:

Consistently monitor and report its greenhouse gas emissions.

Implement comprehensive decarbonization strategies in harmony with the principles of the Paris Agreement. This includes making tangible business changes and fostering innovative solutions such as enhancing energy efficiency, transitioning to renewable energy sources, reducing material usage, and developing strategies to eliminate carbon emissions.

Take supplementary measures to offset any remaining emissions, leveraging quantifiable, permanent, and socially beneficial offsets, with the overarching objective of achieving net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040.

The decision by CORSAIR to align with The Climate Pledge underscores its strong commitment to sustainability. The company eagerly anticipates becoming an integral part of a global community that encourages the exchange of knowledge, ideas, and best practices, thus driving forward the vital cause of climate action.

[1] Percentage is estimate based on total electricity purchased in 2022 with sourcing data and declarations provided by energy suppliers.

