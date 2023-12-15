Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One A321ceo to Viva Aerobus

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”) announced the delivery of one Airbus A321ceo aircraft on lease to Viva Aerobus. This is the eighth Airbus A320 family aircraft currently leased by ACG to Viva Aerobus.

“We are very pleased to continue growing our relationship with such a valuable partner as Viva Aerobus,” said Armando Belchior Nunes, ACG’s VP of Marketing, Latin America.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with over 490 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of September 30, 2023, leased to roughly 90 airlines in approximately 45 countries. It was founded in 1989 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation. Follow ACG on LinkedIn, and for more information, visit www.aviationcapitalgroup.com.