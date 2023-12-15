XMS Capital Partners Serves as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Bush Brothers Provision Company on its Partnership with Heartwood Partners

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XMS Capital Partners, LLC (“XMS”), a global, independent financial services firm focused on providing M&A, corporate advisory and asset management services, announced that it served as financial advisor to Bush Brothers Provision Co. (“Bush Brothers” or the “Company”) on its majority investment by Heartwood Partners IV, LP (“Heartwood”), a middle market private equity firm. The investment was completed on July 7, 2023.

Bush Brothers is a fifth generation, family-owned meat packing and distribution company, located in West Palm Beach, FL since 1925. The Company provides premium protein products to a customer base of fine-dining restaurants, hotels, country clubs, mega yachts and private chefs in Florida and the Caribbean. As a USDA-Inspected processing facility, Bush Brothers is able to source the highest quality protein products, and then process, portion, trim and package that product to meet each customer’s exacting specifications with an unmatched level of craftsmanship and service.

Brett Lilley, Managing Director (Head of Food & Beverage) at XMS, noted, " Bush Brothers’ unparalleled suite of customer-centric product and delivery services that cater directly to the needs of chefs and foodservice operators have entrenched Bush Brothers as the mission-critical partner for its customers. The Heartwood team differentiated themselves from day one as the preferred strategic partner based on their understanding of the opportunity, cultural fit and ability to add significant value beyond capital. We are excited for the Heartwood team to continue to grow the highly successful business alongside the Bush family.”

Curtis Bush, President and fifth-generation owner commented, “ We had fantastic support from Brett and the XMS team who understood the opportunity and our objectives from day one. The team worked tirelessly as our trusted partner to achieve our objectives.”

About XMS Capital Partners

XMS Capital Partners is a global, independent financial services firm providing M&A, corporate advisory and asset management services. It has offices in Chicago, Boston and London. XMS Capital Partners, LLC is a FINRA member and SIPC member. For more information, visit www.xmscapital.com.