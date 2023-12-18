Driving the EdTech Revolution: Astria Learning Collaborates with UNIMA for First Annual E-Learning Conference and Launch of UNIMA E-Campus

LILONGWE, Malawi--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A landmark collaboration between the University of Malawi (UNIMA) and Astria Learning is ushering in a new dawn for digital education in Malawi. This partnership was celebrated at the annual E-Learning Conference, an event that not only showcased the future of education but also marked the exciting launch of UNIMA E-Campus.

The conference, under the banner "E-Learning: Malawi’s New Digital Education Frontier," took place on the 12th and 13th of December at Bingu wa Mutharika International Convention Centre in Lilongwe, Malawi, signaling a transformative leap in education technology.

We were honored to welcome Dr. Levis Eneya, Director of Higher Education, whose insightful keynote addressed the growing importance of digital learning in global education. This gathering of visionary educators, tech pioneers, and eager learners was a testament to the shared commitment of UNIMA and Astria Learning to redefine the educational experience through technology.

Keynote Speeches: Insights and Aspirations

Professor Samson Sajidu, Vice-Chancellor of UNIMA, remarked during the opening of the conference: "On behalf of the University of Malawi, I am thrilled to host this E-Learning Conference and the launch of the UNIMA E-Campus. This initiative aligns with our vision to provide world-class e-learning, meeting national and international standards. We aim to offer at least 50% of our programs through e-learning by 2026, increasing our student enrollment and contributing significantly to the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals and Malawi Vision 2063."

In a significant address by Dr. Jeff Bordes, CEO of Astria Learning, he emphasized: "The launch of the University of Malawi - Ecampus, in partnership with Astria Learning, is a major step towards democratizing access to quality higher education in Malawi. This platform is more than just an educational tool; it's a gateway to limitless learning opportunities, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goal 4 and the Malawi Vision 2063. Our collaboration is a testament to our commitment to providing inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities."

The launch of UNIMA E-Campus was a highlight, illustrating a significant stride in making education more accessible, flexible, and inclusive.

The event was more than an exchange of ideas; it was a showcase of real-world applications and solutions, providing attendees with a glimpse into the practical aspects of implementing e-learning.

Reflecting on the Journey and Looking Ahead

"E-learning is the way to go, and it's not like that we are bringing e-learning tomorrow, but today, since we've already started," shared Dr Annie Chizengo- Head of ODeL at MUBAS

"We need to be pioneers, so we pioneered university education in the 60s, but we also need to pioneer the next frontier," Dr. Sunduzwayo Madise, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Malawi.

As the curtains close on this successful event, both UNIMA and Astria Learning look forward to the road ahead — a journey towards an empowered, technologically-augmented educational landscape in Malawi and beyond.

Stay Connected and Informed

For more insights into this landmark event and future initiatives, please visit UNIMA ECAMPUS. [https://unima.ecampus.ac.mw/]