Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of First of Seven New Airbus A321-200neo Aircraft to Transavia

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced one new Airbus A321-200neo aircraft delivered to Transavia. This aircraft is the first of seven new Airbus A321s confirmed to deliver to Transavia on long-term lease from ALC’s order book with Airbus and the first A321-200neo to join the Dutch carrier’s fleet.

“ALC is pleased to announce the first of seven A321-200neo aircraft delivered today to our longtime customer, Transavia,” said Grant Levy, Executive Vice President of Air Lease Corporation. “With these new ALC A321neos, Transavia will continue to excel by offering excellent and efficient service at affordable fares to its customers. We are honored to introduce the A321-200neo to Transavia and look forward to continuing to assist the airline with its single-aisle fleet development for years to come.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

Air Lease Corporation is a leading global aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing new commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. The company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of its website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult Air Lease Corporation’s website regularly for important information. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About Transavia

Transavia is a low-cost airline that for the past 50 years has taken great pleasure in flying passengers to over 110 destinations in Europe and North Africa. Transavia stands for accessibility and affordability: whether you are planning a holiday or a business trip, you will always find a flight that fits your budget. Transavia operates from the Netherlands and France.