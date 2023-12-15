Ikonisys Announces a Partnership Between Hospitex International and the Pathologists Beyond Borders Association

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Ikonisys SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALIKO), a company specializing in the early and accurate detection of cancers through a unique, fully automated solution for medical analysis laboratories, today announced the partnership between Hospitex International, world leader in thin layer cytology and cancer diagnostics, and the Pathologists Beyond Borders Association (APOF: Associazione Patologi Oltre Frontiera). This partnership represents a significant step forward in the fight against cancer and aims to support the development of early cancer diagnosis in developing countries alongside a player that has been active in the field of anatomical pathology for over 20 years.

For several years now, Hospitex International has been working alongside APOF on various international initiatives. In continuation of their successful collaboration, Hospitex International is now intensifying its commitment to enhancing APOF's capabilities by supporting the association in the implementation of its international projects.

As part of this partnership, the two entities will share their technical and scientific expertise in order to design systems and solutions that are easily deployable and scalable, while being compatible with the specific characteristics of developing countries.

Paolo Giovenali, President of APOF, and Francesco Trisolini, CEO at Hospitex state: "Our mission is to save human lives through early oncology diagnosis. APOF as a non-profit association of doctors and Hospitex as a developer and supplier of innovative diagnostic solutions. We have joined forces to create a new model that is effective and applicable in countries lacking both medical skills and anatomical pathology facilities. Much remains to be done, but the synergy of research & development and medicine can make real impact on the lives of many people living in the most disadvantaged countries."

The two entities are already working on the first model, within the framework of concrete projects, which will see the light of day in the coming months.

About APOF

Associazione Patologi Oltre Frontiera (Association of Pathologists Without Borders) has been working for over 20 years to help improve health standards in developing countries by implementing projects aimed at obtaining (and maintaining) accurate and timely oncology diagnoses. To achieve this goal, APOF creates ex novo or reactivated anatomic pathology departments, equipping them with adequate sanitary equipment, selecting and training local medical and technical staff, studying and applying technical and administrative procedures adapted to the local context, and finally installing telemedicine stations that enable constant remote assistance of a diagnostic, educational, organizational and technical nature.

About Hospitex International

Hospitex International is the world leading company for cytology standardized monolayer preparations. With CYTOfast it has re-invented the cytological diagnostics. Hospitex offers a full range of integrated solutions aimed at streamlining diagnostic processes in cytology. The global shortage of expertise in pathology requires tools and technologies that enable diagnostic safety, efficiency and capacity building. In this area, Hospitex is recognized as the precision diagnostics player in cytology.

For more information: https://www.hospitex.com/en/

About Ikonisys

Ikonisys SA is a cell-based diagnostics company based in Paris (France), New Haven (Connecticut, USA) and Milan (Italy) specialized in the early and accurate detection of cancer. The company develops, produces and markets the proprietary Ikoniscope20® and Ikoniscope20max® platforms, fully-automated solutions designed to deliver accurate and reliable detection and analysis of rare and very rare cells. Ikonisys has received FDA clearance for several automated diagnostic applications, which are also marketed in Europe under CE certification. Through its breakthrough fluorescence microscopy platform, the company continues to develop a stream of new tests, including liquid biopsy tests based on Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC).

For further information, please go to www.Ikonisys.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's prospects and development. These statements are sometimes identified by the use of the future tense, the conditional tense and forward-looking words such as "believe", "aim to", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "should", "could", "would" or "will" or, where appropriate, the negative of these terms or any other similar variants or expressions. This information is not historical data and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data set forth will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by the Company. It is subject to change or modification due to uncertainties relating to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment. This information contains data relating to the Company's intentions, estimates and objectives concerning, in particular, the market, strategy, growth, results, financial situation and cash flow of the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. The Company operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment and therefore cannot anticipate all of the risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of any one risk or combination of risks could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking information, it being recalled that none of this forward-looking information constitutes a guarantee of actual results.