Cyemptive Announces Plans to Build Cybersecurity Solutions Showcase and Security Operations Center In India to Support Its Partnership with Hitachi Systems

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyemptive Technologies, an award-winning provider of pre-emptive cybersecurity solutions for business and government, today announced plans to build a Security Operations Center and Cybersecurity Solutions Showcase in India.

Construction of the new facilities in Mohali, India, will begin in early 2024. Cyemptive will use the new showcase to demonstrate its cybersecurity solutions portfolio and unique customer value propositions while supporting its growing customer base in the region.

Today’s announcement comes just weeks after the company unveiled its agreement with Hitachi Systems India to jointly provide Cyemptive’s cybersecurity solutions to Hitachi IT customers, starting with the India, Southeast Asia and Middle East markets. Hitachi Systems India is a group company of Hitachi Systems, one of the leading providers of IT services and cybersecurity worldwide.

“We are pleased to announce the construction of our new cybersecurity solutions showcase and security operations center in India,” said Rob Pike, founder and CEO of Cyemptive. “The new showcase and security operations center will help us better serve Cyemptive’s growing presence in the area.”

In addition to the new cybersecurity solutions showcase and security operations center, Cyemptive plans to increase cybersecurity solutions development and customer support staffing in the region, the company said.

Cyemptive offers military-grade layers of pre-emptive cybersecurity protection that are essential add-ons for businesses to achieve cyber safety. Cyemptive’s cybersecurity solutions eliminate damage from occurring even from previously unknown zero day attacks.

About Cyemptive Technologies

Headquartered in Seattle, Wash., Cyemptive has been on a mission to make large organizations cyber safe since 2014. Today, Cyemptive’s award-winning software, services and support are used by businesses and government entities worldwide. It is the winner of the Department of Homeland Security’s Border Security Technology Consortium (BSTC) competition for most innovative border security-related solution in the market, as well as 11 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards from American Security Today in 2023 and 10 in 2022 - more than any other company in the history of the awards. The company’s leadership team is comprised of executives from several of the world’s most powerful technology and security organizations, including the former CIO of Microsoft and the former Chief Computer Architect for the National Security Agency. More information about Cyemptive Technologies is available at www.cyemptive.com.