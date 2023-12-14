BSH Group Expands Consumer Offerings Using Customer Journey Insights from Medallia Experience Orchestration

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced BSH Group, a global leader in the home appliance industry, has used Medallia Experience Orchestration to understand the journeys of its customers, fueling their transformational expansion from business-to-business (B2B) into the direct-to-consumer market.

Medallia Experience Orchestration has enabled BSH Group to use omnichannel customer insights to drive significant business results by understanding and personalizing each customer’s brand experience in real time. Using AI-powered insights from Medallia Experience Orchestration journey visualization, BSH Group has added the option to schedule an in-store appointment on its website based on customers’ desire to see a product in person. This personalization has generated an increase in business-to-consumer (B2C) revenue as interested buyers are driven to retail locations to try products before purchasing.

With more than 63,000 employees, and operating in around 50 countries globally, BSH Group provides a wide range of home appliances under 12 major brands such as Bosch, Gaggenau, Neff and Siemens to customers worldwide.

“At BSH, we want to offer solutions that make life at home easier for our customers across the globe,” said Mesut Ocalan, Head of Analytics, Global D2C at BSH Group. “Medallia Experience Orchestration allowed us to tap into the insights that fundamentally changed the way we understand and deliver personalized experiences at scale for our customers. This partnership has proven invaluable to the way we do business and transformed our digital offerings, further improving the customer experience.”

As further validation of the focus on personalizing customer experience, BSH Group has won the Omnichannel category of the CIONET Vocento 2022 Awards in Tech & Digital Excellence for the BSH Global Experience Program. This program was developed in partnership with Medallia, with the goal to improve the life of consumers at home through its innovative household appliances and latest-generation digital services, promoting business-to-consumer expansion with inspiring experiences throughout each customer's journey.

“BSH Group is a prime example of how companies can affect experiences real-time, as they are happening, and how this can drive such a differentiated experience, that it optimizes revenue and improves the cost-to-serve,” said Joe Tyrrell, CEO, Medallia. “As an organization that is on the cutting edge of technology, delivering personalized experiences and putting the customer first comes naturally to BSH Group.”

With Medallia Experience Orchestration, organizations can anticipate customer intent in order to enable ongoing conversation across channels for each individual customer. By accessing millions of signals and journey intelligence, companies can make individualized decisions in less than a second, which are empathetically accurate, intent-driven and journey-aware. Organizations can now deliver a connected experience so customers can enjoy the benefit of a cohesive, personalized experience.

About BSH

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, with a total turnover of some EUR 15.9 billion and 63,000 employees in 2022, is a global leader in the home appliance industry. The company’s brand portfolio includes twelve well-known appliance brands like Bosch, Siemens, Gaggenau and Neff as well as the ecosystem brand Home Connect and service brands like Kitchen Stories. BSH produces at 39 factories and is represented in some 50 countries.

BSH is a Bosch Group company.

About Medallia

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen, and patient experience. As the leading enterprise experience platform, Medallia Experience Cloud is the mission-critical system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media, and corporate-messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

