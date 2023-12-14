ArteraAI Announces Research Agreement with CorePlus

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ArteraAI, the developer of multimodal artificial intelligence (MMAI) based predictive and prognostic cancer tests, announced today a research agreement with CorePlus, a high complexity CLIA-certified clinical and anatomic pathology laboratory headquartered in Carolina, Puerto Rico. The collaboration aims to further validate The ArteraAI Prostate Test in the Hispanic population.

“We are committed to ensuring that our models are trained on datasets that properly represent diverse patient populations,” said Andre Esteva co-founder and CEO of ArteraAI. “Working with CorePlus allows us to enhance our diversity efforts, providing a unique opportunity to conduct comprehensive analytical validation of our models across diverse ethnic groups.”

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among Hispanic men in the U.S., comprising more than 1 in 5 of all new cancer diagnoses. Research also shows that 7.2% of Hispanic men who are diagnosed with prostate cancer die from their disease, making it the 4th leading cause of cancer death among this population. In fact, prostate cancer-specific mortality has been shown to be highest in Puerto Rican men, higher than even non-Hispanic blacks.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with ArteraAI to further the advancement and reduction of inequities in prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment,” said Mariano de Socarraz, CEO of CorePlus. “This research agreement provides a strong step forward in increasing understanding of differences and reducing disparities in access to precision diagnostics creating more equitable and personalized care for prostate cancer patients.”

ArteraAI remains committed to incorporating diverse datasets in the training of its AI models, with CorePlus marking the latest endeavor. This collaborative effort extends the work of ArteraAI's MMAI models, which were deliberately developed using cohorts comprising approximately 20% African Americans— a percentage that mirrors the 16% prevalence of prostate cancer in this specific patient population. The research alliance with CorePlus will provide ArteraAI access to an extensive database of Hispanic patients. CorePlus has applied a prostate-specific artificial intelligence algorithm on more than 10,000 men.

About ArteraAI

ArteraAI is a leading precision medicine company developing AI tests to personalize cancer therapy. ArteraAI offers an AI-enabled test that is the first of its kind to provide both predictive and prognostic results for patients with localized prostate cancer: ArteraAI Prostate Test.

ArteraAI’s multimodal artificial intelligence (MMAI) biomarker test leverages a unique algorithm that assesses digital images from a patient’s biopsy and learns from a patient's clinical data. The AI combines this information to predict whether a patient will benefit from a particular therapy and determine their prognosis and has been validated in many Phase 3 randomized trials.

ArteraAI Prostate Test is the first test that can both predict therapy benefit and prognosticate long-term outcomes in localized prostate cancer. The test is clinically available through our CLIA-certified laboratory in Jacksonville, Florida and can be ordered online at Artera.ai.

About CorePlus

CorePlus Servicios Clínicos y Patológicos, LLC, has been a pioneer in prostate cancer diagnosis. CorePlus is a high complexity CLIA certified laboratory with facilities in Carolina and Ponce, Puerto Rico. CorePlus has implemented and validated the AI-powered solution pursuant to CLIA laboratory developed test (LDT) regulations and College of American Pathology (CAP) guidelines. The CorePlus Team of Board-certified pathologists have become the first in the US and the Americas to implement primary digital pathology-based diagnostic protocols utilizing Ibex's Galen Prostate solution. CorePlus continues to be a leader in digital pathology innovations for the application of AI to diverse forms of cancer including breast and cervical cancer.