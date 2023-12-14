AT&T and Rivian Team up to Reduce CO2 Emissions and Enable Smart, Connected Vehicles

IRVINE, Calif. & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) and AT&T* have today announced that they have signed an agreement for AT&T to purchase Rivian electric vehicles (EVs) for AT&T’s fleet through a pilot program aimed at cutting transport emissions. AT&T expects to begin adding the Rivian Commercial Van and R1 vehicles to its fleet in early 2024 to begin evaluating the various ways these vehicles help improve safety, reduce costs and cut its carbon footprint.

AT&T’s commercial fleet plays an important role in keeping customers connected. Piloting EVs from Rivian will allow AT&T to explore new paths in its electrification journey, which is expected to contribute toward the company’s commitment of carbon neutrality by 2035.

AT&T has a track record of delivering sustainability results within its operations and for business customers. The company expects to reduce its fleet emissions in support of its carbon neutral commitment. Its strategy includes optimizing routes, switching to hybrid and EVs and reducing the overall size of the fleet. AT&T also uses AI to make its fleet more efficient. Overall, AT&T drives 20% fewer miles each year, reducing emissions by 51 million pounds.

In addition to Rivian collaborating with AT&T to provide fleet vehicles for a pilot, AT&T is the exclusive provider of connectivity to all Rivian vehicles, in the U.S. and Canada, enabling a smarter, safer and more connected driving experience. With AT&T connectivity, Rivian uses over-the-air software updates to consistently improve its vehicles with new features that elevate the driving experience for its customers.

The Rivian Commercial Van is designed from the ground-up prioritizing safety, sustainability and ownership cost. The Rivian Commercial Van is engineered to be one of the safest vehicles on the road today with features including automatic emergency braking, collision warnings and 360-degree visibility. The vehicles run with Rivian's in-house software stack which underpins the fleet management system, improving efficiency and contributing to a lower total cost of ownership.

Hardmon Williams, SVP, AT&T Connected Solutions said:

“ We’re excited to purchase Rivian EVs for our fleet. This pilot is another important step in our ongoing efforts toward sustainability, reducing our carbon footprint and embracing a cleaner future for our operations. With advanced connectivity and a vision for a sustainable future, Rivian is setting the standard for the evolving demands of modern transportation.”

Dagan Mishoulam, VP, Strategy & Fleet at Rivian said:

“ We couldn’t be happier to collaborate with AT&T as we work together to help cut emissions and protect our environment. Around a quarter of CO2 emitted in the transportation sector in the US comes from commercial vans, so it’s imperative we do all we can as soon as possible to help cut emissions. Our category defining vehicles offer some of the most advanced technology in the sector and are continually improved through over-the-air updates. We’re very much looking forward to expanding our relationship with AT&T to help them achieve their climate goals.”

*About AT&T:

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

About Rivian:

Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at www.rivian.com.

