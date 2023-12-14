Airspeeder, Veritone and base Revolutionise eVTOL Racing Series With Digital Media Hub Partnership

Airspeeder, the world's first racing series for crewed electric flying cars, has partnered with AI industry leader Veritone, to use Veritone's Digital Media Hub as the foundation for current and future media platform activities. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Airspeeder, the world's first racing series for crewed electric flying cars, has partnered with AI industry leader Veritone, to use Veritone's Digital Media Hub as the foundation for current and future media platform activities. (Graphic: Business Wire)

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airspeeder, the world’s first racing series for crewed electric flying cars, has partnered with Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in designing human-centered AI solutions, to use its Digital Media Hub (“DMH”) as the foundation for current and future media platform activities.

In a multi-year deal that will enhance the growth of the new sport, Airspeeder digital media, broadcast content and data is being managed in DMH and leveraged for distribution, monetisation, AI-assisted editing, packaging for press publications and remote production enhancement.

DMH, partnered with accelerated file transfer and cloud storage solutions from base, an integrated cloud media solutions provider, enables smart global content distribution and accessibility across the globe for Airspeeder.

Stephen Sidlo, Airspeeder's Global Media & Marketing Director, said, "Veritone's expertise in sports is evident in their ability to streamline operations and uncover revenue opportunities for customers through AI. Airspeeder is eager to tap into this wealth of industry knowledge to elevate our sport into a global series. As a nascent sport, Airspeeder needs to work with best-in-class industry leaders to grow its sports rights proposition, Veritone and base are the perfect combination to help us succeed.”

David Candler, Senior Director, Customer Solutions, Veritone, said, “We are extremely proud to provide AI-powered solutions - in partnership with base - to support and promote this fantastic new race series, which is pushing the boundaries of innovation in both aviation and motorsports. Veritone thrives on creating trusted partnerships with organisations like Airspeeder who are fully embracing the use of AI to enhance their media operations and grow their sport.”

Ben Foakes, base Founder and CEO, said, “Airspeeder is a really exciting new business, perfectly aligned with our team’s expertise in providing cloud-native solutions for major sports, gaming brands and media and entertainment companies. We love to get involved early with cutting-edge ventures, with particularly complex technical workflow challenges to solve, and to go on the scale journey with them.”

The race aircraft use electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology and are crewed by human pilots. They are 4.1-metre in length, constructed from lightweight carbon fibre and are capable of delivering up to 320kW of power, flying at speeds of up to 150kph through remote skies. The concept was developed by Alauda Aeronautics, led by chief executive Matt Pearson.

Last weekend saw remotely-controlled flying cars compete at Stonefield Airfield, South Australia, in a race won by Zephatali Walsh, who outpaced opponents Lexie Janson and former F1 driver Bruno Senna in wet and windy conditions. Next year, Airspeeder will continue to develop their crewed racing platform with global locations soon to be announced.

The live race was broadcast locally to over 100 guests with NEP and EMG leading the production. DMH allows key stakeholders to access and view this historic event. Post-race Airspeeder content is also managed on DMH, primarily for editorial purposes, feeding sponsors, partners and teams.

The broadcast featured innovative onboard cameras from EMG that streamed 4k live footage from all three craft via RF, setting a new standard for immersive experiences. The combination of live streaming and recorded broadcasts ensured that the excitement of the race reached audiences worldwide.

Content rights deals are in place with DAZN, Extreme and Fox Sports to show highlights and their “Road to Flying Car Racing” documentary series co-produced with Aurora Media Worldwide.

Airspeeder is providing an array of captivating content, providing fans with exclusive insights into the exciting world of eVTOL racing, including highlights from the inaugural race and in-depth behind-the-scenes series such as "Road to Flying Car Racing," "Finding Extreme Pilots," and "Building Flying Cars."

Veritone, renowned for its expertise in harnessing AI for comprehensive content management and monetisation, will work closely with Airspeeder's in-house media team to provide viewers with incredible access to the technology, pilots, teams and breath-taking race action that makes the Airspeeder eVTOL racing series a new standout event in the world of motorsports.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) designs human-centered AI solutions. Serving customers in the talent acquisition, media, entertainment and public sector industries, Veritone's software and services empower individuals at the world’s largest and most recognizable brands to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models, transforming data sources into actionable intelligence. Guided by its commitment to responsible AI use, Veritone blends human expertise with AI technology to advance human potential and help organizations achieve more than ever before.

To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

About Airspeeder

Airspeeder is the world's first crewed eVTOL racing series. We are the premium motorsport arm of the AAM (Advanced Air Mobility) industry. Our purpose is to pioneer eVTOL innovation and drive UAM awareness and adoption through our exciting motorsport series. In 2022, Airspeeder launched the Airspeeder EXA Series which saw a growing field of up to 3 speeders remotely racing for air supremacy around the world. The EXA series will grow as a feeder series for the Airspeeder International (crewed) series, starting in 2024.

About base

base provides integrated online media solutions. Working with customers to develop seamless workflows for the end-to-end production and distribution of content, in both hybrid and cloud-based infrastructures. base’s one-provider model enables customers to save money with predictable flat-cost cloud storage and reduced total operating costs.

Many of the world's biggest organizations trust base to integrate and manage their cloud-based solutions. Companies such as Extreme E, The LADBible Group and The Football Association are supported by base’s team of media experts.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone’s SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.