TruArc Partners Invests in Watchtower Security

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TruArc Partners, a private equity firm focused on the middle-market, announced today that it has invested in Watchtower Security, LLC (“Watchtower” or the “Company”). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Watchtower is a St. Louis-based provider of managed video surveillance and asset protection solutions to the multi-family housing industry. The Company was founded in 2004 and provides comprehensive video surveillance solutions tailored for property managers and owners in the multi-family housing sector. Watchtower’s managed service offering utilizes a proprietary platform and high touch customer service model, providing clients with custom-designed camera architecture, cutting-edge analytics, incident-based forensic review and 24/7 all-inclusive service across the country.

TruArc has significant prior experience in the security sector after an investment in AMAROK, a provider of subscription-based perimeter security solutions.

"TruArc is thrilled to welcome Watchtower into our portfolio. Asset protection continues to be an active investment theme that we have great conviction in. We believe that Watchtower's recurring business model and commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction aligns seamlessly with our investment framework," said Brandon Kiss, Partner at TruArc.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. served as financial advisor to TruArc Partners, and Raymond James Financial, Inc. served as financial advisor to Watchtower. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP acted as legal counsel to TruArc Partners and Thompson Coburn LLP acted as legal counsel to Watchtower.

About Watchtower

Watchtower, headquartered in St. Louis, is a leading provider of video surveillance and asset protection solutions for property managers and owners in the multi-family housing industry. Founded in 2004, the company's innovative offerings include full HD cameras, cloud-based storage, incident-based forensic reviews, and a proprietary platform with analytics and live camera feeds.

About TruArc Partners

TruArc Partners is a private equity firm focused on middle-market control investments. TruArc focuses on companies in attractive sub-sectors across specialty manufacturing and business services. The TruArc investment team collaborates with its operating partners and portfolio management teams to create value through a transformational growth strategy led by organic or acquisition-driven growth. To learn more about TruArc visit www.truarcpartners.com.

Disclosure: All endorsements and/or testimonials are from current or former portfolio company executives about TruArc’s ability to provide operational support to their companies. In certain cases, the executives are investors or co-investors in TruArc’s vehicles. The executives have not been paid, directly or indirectly, for their testimonial or endorsement but as an investor or co-investor they are inherently incentivized to endorse TruArc.