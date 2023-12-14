iFIT’s New International Campaigns, “World of Intelligent Fitness” and “Incredible Machines,” Showcase Its Proprietary Technology That Enables Personalized, Results-Oriented Fitness

NordicTrack’s “Incredible Machines” campaign brings to life its mission of creating the world's most advanced equipment in order to train you, the world's most incredible machine.

LOGAN, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iFIT, a global leader in connected fitness hardware, software and subscription content, today announced two new brand campaigns, “World of Intelligent Fitness” and “Incredible Machines,” to highlight iFIT and NordicTrack, respectively. The campaigns underscore the brands’ unique value proposition, new direction and mission to create the world's most effective fitness platform under the leadership of CEO Kevin Duffy. Created by award-winning agency AKQA, the fully integrated campaigns infuse new meaning to iFIT as a pioneer of intelligent fitness, and redefine NordicTrack’s experience and future as an innovator of incredible machines.

Like the brands themselves, the two creative campaigns work in tandem to provide a truly integrated fitness experience, seamlessly connecting the company’s proprietary software, experiential content and interactive hardware. NordicTrack and iFIT are both purposefully designed to assist users to reach their fitness goals and unlock their full potential as illustrated in the campaigns, together providing an unparalleled connected fitness experience that is results-oriented, habit-forming and expert-led.

“We are exceptionally proud of our heritage as the inventor of world-class at-home and connected fitness equipment. Since our founding nearly 50 years ago we have continued to innovate and improve our offering in service of the athlete and anyone who wants to improve their life via a holistic and intelligent approach to fitness,” said Kevin Duffy, CEO of iFIT. “Today, we are thrilled to bring to life new direction through these two campaigns. The campaigns underscore how our incredible machines and intelligent fitness enable people to achieve more by maximizing their potential through personalized technology and inspirational programming unlike anything else on the market.”

iFIT = Intelligent Fitness

The World of Intelligent Fitness showcases how the immersive and simple iFIT experience is so effective by combining inspiring expert content that’s personalized to you, with intelligent technologies that are seamlessly integrated into the largest variety of premium equipment across the NordicTrack, ProForm and Freemotion ranges.

Showcasing some of the brand’s world-class immersive outdoor content, the campaign also highlights iFIT’s proprietary intelligent SmartAdjust™ and ActivePulse™ technologies that are integrated into the equipment. These technologies work automatically and intelligently to adjust the intensity of the workout based on the user’s target heart rate to ensure users stay motivated and engaged through their entire fitness experience.

iFIT is continuing to build its intelligent fitness platform with the forthcoming debut of its new AI Coach in January 2024. iFIT will launch its virtual AI Coach in beta as it develops and tests its Artificial Intelligence to help members accomplish their goals by delivering personalized and adaptive training.

NordicTrack = Incredible Machines

The NordicTrack campaign plays off the company’s experience over the last 50 years of building incredible machines that make it the #1 best-selling treadmill in the U.S. (based on U.S. Dollar Share according to TraQline Data). The campaign is based on the belief that humans are the world's most advanced machines, and draws a parallel with the incredible NordicTrack equipment that helps people live better and healthier lives by adapting to you, the world’s most incredible machine. The powerful spot shows people being actively coached to perform incredible feats through the potent combination of motivational content and intelligent technology.

The spots were developed by AKQA’s San Francisco studio. John Gordon, Group Creative Director at AKQA said, "We are honored to create the two new campaigns that celebrate the incredible experience and world-class technology of NordicTrack and iFIT. It was inspiring to craft these stories based on the incredible way they combine their technology, incredible content, and expert guidance. We developed a comprehensive campaign toolkit that helps iFIT and NordicTrack extend the campaign with their internal teams and channel partners. We hope this work inspires people to start their own fitness journeys, and are looking forward to continuing to develop this campaign with the iFIT and NordicTrack teams.”

The campaigns are fully integrated across iFIT and NordicTrack’s own channels, and the campaign of 30 second TV spots will begin airing today in domestic and international markets. The campaign extends beyond television to digital and social, with additional marketing support at select retail partners.

About iFIT

iFIT® is a global fitness and well-being subscription technology company that provides unmatched fitness experiences and solutions to its growing global community. iFIT's industry-leading brands – NordicTrack®, ProForm®, Freemotion®, and Weider® – are powered by the iFIT integrated health and fitness platform, which seamlessly connects the company's proprietary software, experiential content and interactive hardware. Based in Logan, Utah, with offices in Paris, Shanghai, Sydney and Leeds, the company offers immersive, adaptive, personalized workout experiences for every fitness level and interest. iFIT delivers these interactive experiences through an extensive offering of on-demand content across the industry's broadest range of connected fitness modalities. iFIT is a leader and pioneer in the well-being industry with more than 400 issued and pending patents.

About AKQA

AKQA is a design and innovation company that employs over 6,500 professionals across 20 countries. Named Digital Agency Global Network of the Year in Campaign’s 2023 Global Agency of the Year Awards, AKQA was also awarded the Cannes Lions Grand Prix for Digital Craft in 2023, and the Grand Prix for Design in 2021. In 2023, AKQA was recognised as a winner in Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards. AKQA also won Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas in 2021, and 2022 and led Gartner’s research into global marketing agencies in 2021.