Passthrough & GPFS Enter Strategic Partnership To Elevate Fund Management Internationally

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Passthrough a leader in investor onboarding automation for fund managers and fintechs, and GPFS, a leading fund administrator servicing global private equity, private debt, and real asset investment managers, are excited to announce a strategic partnership to first-in-class fund management to their international clientbase.

GPFS is the fund administrator of choice for a wide range of customers in the US, UK and EU. Every day, with every decision and every client interaction, they serve as guideposts to improve the quality of their clients’ work, and strengthen employee and client relationships. Now, they are partnering with Passthrough, the premier provider of automated investor onboarding for private funds, to create an all-in-one seamless experience for their clients.

Through this collaboration, GPFS will have the ability to prioritize and enhance the fund subscription process, recognizing its pivotal role in the success of a fund. This ensures a seamless onboarding experience for investors, which is integral to the fund's success. This partnership allows GPFS to offer General Partners a rapid and efficient solution that caters to investors' preferences, thereby streamlining the entire process and making it more appealing to investors.

“GPFS prides themselves on having a higher standard when it comes to fund administration, and that’s why we’re excited to be working with them,” says Tim Flannery, Co-founder & CEO of Passthrough. ”They keep their clients at the heart of every decision they make, and our platform will help bring this intention to the next level – giving them a seamless, all-in-one streamlined fund management experience.”

This partnership and Passthrough’s platform will benefit GPFS's clients by providing advanced technological solutions for a streamlined investment process in the private markets, potentially enhancing the efficiency of capital raising and fund subscription activities. Specifically, GPFS serves a diverse range of clients, from sub-$100 million emerging managers and family offices to multi-billion-dollar asset managers. Such clients are typically middle market ($500M to $5B) in size, and span private equity, private debt, real assets, funds of funds and family offices.

“The partnership with Passthrough, a leader in digital investor onboarding, represents our commitment to continuous improvement and innovation,” says Glen Shields, Founder and CEO at GPFS. “As private fund investment managers face increasing demands on their back and middle office, it’s crucial to continually evaluate and upgrade our processes for more reliable and automated operations. In my 22 years serving this industry, I've seen many challenges, and I believe Passthrough’s technology solutions cut right to the pain points we’ve been facing. This is not just an advancement for us, but a significant step forward for the entire industry.”

To learn more about Passthrough, GPFS, and their new partnership, please visit https://www.passthrough.com/gpfs and https://gpfs.com/

About Passthrough

Passthrough turns subscription document execution into a solved problem – it seamlessly manages subscription document distribution, execution, and compliance in minutes. Founded by former leaders from the Carta Investors Services team Alex Laplante, Ben Doran, and Tim Flannery, Passthrough provides an integrated platform solution that makes the subscription document process turnkey for investors with replicable and verifiable identity information built in for future use. In addition to subscription documents, Passthrough also offers a comprehensive KYC & AML product that streamlines collecting information from investors and screening them against sanctions lists so fund managers can remain compliant. For more information, please visit: www.passthrough.com or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About GPFS

GPFS is a leading fund administrator servicing global private equity, private debt, and real asset investment managers. To learn more about GPFS, or the comprehensive range of services we offer, please visit our website at https://gpfs.com/.