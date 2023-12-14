Scitara Joins Snowflake Partner Network

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scitara today announced that it has joined Snowflake’s Partner Network. As part of the Snowflake Partner Network, Scitara can help joint customers get the most out of the Snowflake Data Cloud.

“ Scitara is proud to partner with Snowflake and bring our collective capabilities and expertise to our joint customers and offer a truly next generation data cloud solution for lab data,” Ajit Nagral, CEO of Scitara.

Scitara and Snowflake, the Data Cloud Company, are working together to mobilize the world’s laboratory data with Snowflake’s Data Cloud. With the growing need to drive more efficient scientific advancements through analytics, Scitara DLX is poised to become an indispensable tool for laboratories around the world as a data pump for advanced platforms like Snowflake. Scitara DLX’s unique features and capabilities, combined with the power of the Snowflake Data Cloud, make it the ideal solution for laboratories looking to revolutionize their processes and stay ahead in the competitive landscape of predictive analytics, scientific data mining and quality control. Science-based industries including pharmaceuticals, biotech, food, industrials & diagnostics, are continuously striving to accelerate process development, enhance quality control, and optimize costs. To achieve these goals, the adoption of integration platform as a service (iPaaS) solutions has emerged as a promising approach. iPaaS enables seamless integration of diverse software applications (e.g. LIMS, ELN, CDS), data sources, and devices. Scitara's Digital Lab Exchange (DLX) stands out as the pioneering iPaaS for Science, offering a powerful solution to the challenges faced by research & manufacturing labs.

“ This partnership brings the best of two worlds for anyone working in the Scientific lab ecosystem. By becoming a central platform for data from various sources, such as laboratory instruments, electronic lab notebooks (ELNs), and laboratory information management systems (LIMS), Scitara DLX enables lab informaticians to stream data across systems to Snowflake, which becomes the central data foundation for accessing and analyzing data more efficiently. The combined power of the limitless compute, governance, and security of Snowflake and Scitara's bridge will eliminate needs for any additional data storage and hops as you get to work on both prescriptive and predictive analytics like deviation alerts and multivariate analysis. We look forward to continued collaboration with Scitara to ensure that our life sciences/biotech customers benefit from a mutual ecosystem to bring efficiency to their labs,” Harini Gopalakrishnan, Industry Field CTO, Lifesciences, Snowflake.

The Snowflake Partner Network unlocks the potential of the Data Cloud with a broad array of tools and partners. Partnerships and integrations enable customers to leverage Snowflake’s flexibility, performance, and ease of use to deliver more meaningful data insights. To become a Snowflake partner and get access to Snowflake’s self-service partner resources, please click here.

Scitara is a global provider of laboratory-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences and other science-based industries. Our solutions are powering the digital transformation of scientific laboratories by enabling them with modern lab data connectivity infrastructure and tools to accelerate science. Our product offering, Scitara DLX, is the first iPaaS solution designed specifically for science-based organizations. It digitally connects instruments, devices, applications, and scientists to enable data mobility, unlocking the power of automation. Labs that adopt DLX become more productive, reduce their costs, and improve compliance. They also become more agile, easily adding new technology and/or methods by leveraging the peer-to-peer connectivity of the platform.

CUSTOMER QUOTE

“ The Snowflake and Scitara partnership and platforms give us the ability to provide the analytics and treatment recommendation prior to the point of treatment,” Conor Callen, Greyledge Technologies.