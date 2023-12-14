George Santos Calls Out Chancery Court for Hiding from the Camera and Financial Disclosures

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Citizens for Judicial Fairness released a video from former Congressman George Santos roasting Delaware’s broken court system that has driven away successful companies, undermined the trust of all Delawareans, but especially Delawareans of color, and failed to uphold even the bare minimum standards of transparency.

Citizens for Judicial Fairness plans to feature the video in a digital advertising campaign to continue shining a light on Chancery Court corruption and chicanery.

The full text of the video is below:

“Hey Delaware government!

You know, Citizens for Judicial Fairness brings up a valid point… You’re supposedly the liberal Delaware government. It’s supposed to be the corporate capital of the world, but simply put: Delaware’s justice system is broken.

Governor Carney built an all-white Chancery Court led by Kathaleen McCormick that oversees the biggest corporations in the world.

Former AG Barr was absolutely right: Delaware claims to be a bastion of ESG but really they’re chasing away companies like Twitter, TransPerfect, and DraftKings trying to do the right thing.

The court doesn’t even require judges to submit financial disclosures, and they don’t even allow cameras in the courtrooms.

I’m out here on Cameo… what are y’all hiding?”