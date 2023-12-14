ARM Energy and Rabobank Successfully Upsize Credit Facility to $160 Million

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ARM Energy Services, LLC (AES), one of the largest private North American physical natural gas marketers, and Rabobank, a premier global food and agribusiness bank and a leading financier of the energy transition, have amended their senior secured credit facility, increasing the revolving credit capacity by an additional $50 million to $160 million. Five existing lenders and a new financial institution supported the transaction.

AES, together with its affiliates, conducts asset management optimization, end-user and producer services, logistics and wholesale trading activities across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The increased credit facility will provide additional liquidity for working capital and corporate purposes.

Zach Lee, chief executive officer, ARM Energy Holdings, LLC stated, “This increased credit capacity positions ARM Energy strongly to meet the needs of our growing end-user customer segments. The energy commodity fundamentals are increasingly driven by global factors, presenting both challenges and opportunities for customer segments. In line with our mission, ARM Energy remains committed to adding customer value through responsible management and transportation of energy commodities.”

“We’re thrilled to see the growth in the credit facility and support from a strong group of commodity lenders,” said Sebastien Ribatto, Rabobank’s deputy head of trade and commodity finance and head of energy and metals in North America. “This upsizing provides ARM additional liquidity heading into a season of heightened volatility in gas markets and facilitates the company’s organic growth ambitions.”

Rabobank acts as the bookrunner and joint lead arranger of the credit facility. Other lenders include Brown Brothers Harriman, First Horizon Bank, ING Capital, Macquarie Group and Valley National Bank.

“We are pleased that this deal was met with such enthusiasm from the market and resulted in an oversubscribed transaction, a true testament to the support and commitment of our lending partners,” said Bo Dunne, chief financial officer, ARM Energy Holdings, LLC. “Despite tight conditions in the commodity financing market, we are pleased to add ING Capital to our consortium of lenders. This additional liquidity will support ARM Energy’s focus on creating long-term value by providing quality customer services, capturing synergies and expanding to new North American markets.”

About ARM Energy Holdings, LLC

ARM Energy is headquartered in Houston with offices in Calgary, Denver, Los Angeles and Nashville. ARM Energy is a premier energy marketing and infrastructure firm, active in every sector of the energy value chain across all major North American oil and gas basins. Our integrated, diversified portfolio includes (i) ARM Energy Management LLC, providing physical energy marketing, transportation and asset management services and trading; (ii) ARM Midstream, LLC, providing midstream investment, infrastructure development and operations, (iii) ARM Canada US, LLC providing physical energy marketing activities with Canadian producers, and (iv) ARM Alternative Energy, LLC, providing services and operational solutions across various alternative and renewable energy sources. For more information, please visit www.armenergy.com

About Rabobank

Rabobank Group is a global financial services leader providing wholesale and retail banking, leasing, and real estate services in more than 38 countries worldwide. Founded 125 years ago, Rabobank today is one of the world’s largest banks with over $660 billion in assets. In the Americas, Rabobank Wholesale Banking North America is a premier corporate and investment bank to the food, agribusiness, commodities and energy industries, providing sector expertise, strategic counsel and tailored financial solutions to clients across the entire value chain. Visit www.RabobankWholesaleBankingNA.com