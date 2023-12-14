Ivanti and Workato Join Forces to Enable Customers with No-Code Solutions and Third-Party Connector Library

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ivanti, the tech company that elevates and secures Everywhere Work, today announced it will join forces with Workato, the leading AI-powered Enterprise Automation platform. By integrating their best-in-class technologies, Ivanti Neurons for ITSM and Workato’s Embedded Platform, the two companies will enable Ivanti customers to quickly and easily implement integrations with a wide variety of third-party applications. Using a no-code approach, this seamless integration streamlines workflows, boosts operational efficiency, increases productivity, and accelerates business growth while enabling customers to quickly build third-party integrations, e.g., with HR solutions, Developer tools, ITOM tools, or IT Security tools.

“Our partnership with Ivanti will allow its customers to easily customize their integration experience based on their needs,” said Nam Le, Vice President, Embedded Platform at Workato. “With the ability to build, connect and leverage robust connectors to their preferred applications and automate workflows across them, this partnership reinforces Ivanti’s commitment to its customers’ success. As a company that values collaboration and innovation, we’re excited to be partnering with Ivanti.”

Ivanti continues to innovate, work with best-in-class organizations, and bring automation to its entire product suite. As a leader in iPaaS, Workato was an easy choice as it addresses expanded use cases through intelligent integrations and workflow automation while providing augmented business outcomes. For customers, it offers easy setup, speed-to-value and a comprehensive solution.

“Workato’s integration with Ivanti Neurons for ITSM allows our customers to access thousands of connectors and pre-build recipes to create relevant integrations quickly – helping to reduce cost for customers, support their growth journey and increase TTV,” said Sirjad Parakkat, Vice President, Engineering at Ivanti. “This partnership further enhances our automation, low-code/no-code capabilities and enables our customers to integrate with a wide array of enterprise solutions.”

You can visit the Ivanti Neurons for ITSM product page to learn more about the industry-leading platform.

About Workato:

The leader in AI-powered enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations drive business efficiency at scale without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 17,000 of the world's top brands, including Broadcom, Intuit, and Box. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com or connect with us on social media:

About Ivanti

Ivanti elevates and secures Everywhere Work so that people and organizations can thrive. We make technology work for people, not the other way around. Today’s employees use a wide range of corporate and personal devices to access IT applications and data over multiple networks to stay productive, wherever and however they work. Ivanti is one of the only technology companies that finds, manages and protects each IT asset and endpoint in an organization. Over 40,000 customers, including 88 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to help them deliver an excellent digital employee experience and improve IT and security team productivity and efficiency. At Ivanti, we strive to create an environment where all perspectives are heard, respected and valued and are committed to a more sustainable future for our customers, partners, employees and the planet. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.